Organic Yogurt Market 2020-2025 by Aurora Organic Dairy, Ben & Jerry Homemade, Wallaby Yogurt Company, Horizon Organic Holding Corporation, Safeway Inc., Danone, Arla Foods UK PLC

Global Organic Yogurt Market valued approximately USD 8.38 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 13.1% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Organic Yogurt Market is continuously growing in the global scenario at significant pace. The Organic yogurt is considered as most excellent origins of vitamins, fats, proteins and carbohydrates in addition to multiple minerals.

The Organic yogurt is believed to be as fantastic owing to its benefits related to human health. It could be made from either cow milk or goat milk, When made out of cow milk, the nutritional worth offered is improved even more precisely. Rising awareness about organic food in both the developed and developing countries, changing lifestyle & consumer preferences and surging consumption by the individual impacted by diseases such as Osteoporosis and type 2 diabetes are the substantial driving factors of the market during the forecast period. Moreover, rising use of organic yogurt for gut health is the factors that likely to create numerous opportunity in the near future. Additionally, organic yogurt is high in protein as well as strengthen the immune system of the human, so it is also an important factor that promoting the demand of organic yogurt among its end-users. However, high cost as compared to substitutes is one of the major factors that limiting the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of Global Organic Yogurt Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share due to rising awareness towards health among people and rising demand for Organic Yogurt in the region. Europe is estimated to grow as second largest region in the global Organic Yogurt market due to removal of milk quota and favorable government regulation in the region. Further, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The major market player included in this report are:

Aurora Organic Dairy

Ben & Jerry Homemade

Wallaby Yogurt Company

Horizon Organic Holding Corporation

Safeway Inc.

Danone

Arla Foods UK PLC

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Plain Yogurt

Flavored Yogurt

By Distribution Channel:

Specialty Stores

Modern Trade

Convenience Stores

Traditional Grocery Stores

Online Stores

Other Distribution Channel

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Contents

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Key Trends

1.3. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.1. Organic Yogurt Market, by Product, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.2. Organic Yogurt Market, by Distribution Channel, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.3. Organic Yogurt Market, by Region, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Organic Yogurt Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Industry Evolution

2.2.2. Scope of the Study

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Organic Yogurt Market Dynamics

3.1. See Saw Analysis

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Organic Yogurt Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political Scenario

4.2.2. Economic Scenario

4.2.3. Social Scenario

4.2.4. Technological Scenario

4.3. Value Chain Analysis

4.3.1. Supplier

4.3.2. Manufacturers/Service Provider

4.3.3. Distributors

4.3.4. End-Users

4.4. Key Buying Criteria

4.5. Regulatory Framework

4.6. Cost Structure Analysis

4.6.1. Raw Material Cost Analysis

4.6.2. Manufacturing Cost Analysis

4.6.3. Labour Cost Analysis

4.7. Investment Vs Adoption Scenario

4.8. A

