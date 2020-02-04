Organic Plant Strengtheners Market – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2028

TMRR, in its recent market report, suggests that the Organic Plant Strengtheners market report is set to exceed US$ xx Mn/Bn by 2029. The report finds that the Organic Plant Strengtheners market registered ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at a healthy CAGR over the foreseeable period.

Segmentation

Globally, the organic plant strengtheners market has been segmented on the basis of composition, application, and end use industry.

On the basis of composition, the global organic plant strengtheners market has been segmented as:

Salicylic Acid Extract

Algae Extract

Amino Acid Extract

Others

On the basis of application, the global organic plant strengtheners market has been segmented as:

Flowering Plants

Fruits & Berries

Herbs

Vegetables

Others

On the basis of end use, the global organic plant strengtheners market has been segmented as:

Farms

Gardens

Nurseries

On the basis of region, the global organic plant strengtheners market has been segmented as:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific excluding Japan

Middle East & Africa

Japan

The growth of the organic plant strengtheners market is expected to be high in North America. This is attributed to the availability of large farmlands in the U.S. and Canada. The region is followed by Asia Pacific and Europe. In Asia Pacific, the growing agricultural activity is expected to drive the organic plant strengtheners market during the forecast period. The Latin America and MEA organic plant strengtheners market are also expected to witness average growth in the global organic plant strengtheners market during the forecast period.

Organic Plant Strengtheners Market: Key players

A few of the leading players operating in the global organic plant strengtheners market are:

Biofa AG

Agrochemicals & Biopesticides

Solufeed Ltd.

Protan AG

Anthesis Ltd.

Swiss Biocin Organics BC Corporation

Advanced Nutrients

Biofa AG

BioAtlantis Ltd.

Grupo Herogra

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness as per segment. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

