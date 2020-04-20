According to a new report published by Mart Research the organic personal care market is anticipated to reach over USD 27,276.5 million by 2026. In 2017, the skin care segment dominated the global market, in terms of revenue. North America is expected to be the leading contributor to the global market revenue during the forecast period.

A significant increase in disposable income, changing lifestyles, and initiatives by market players to promote natural and organic personal care products drive the growth of this market. Other driving factors include growing inclination towards use of natural and organic products, and increasing awareness regarding use of chemical free personal care products. Increasing demand from developing nations is expected provide numerous growth opportunities to the market players during the forecast period.

There has been a shift towards e-commerce and consumers are increasingly purchasing organic personal care through online platforms. The variety of choices available coupled with ease of purchase offered by online platforms encourages consumers to buy organic personal care products online, supplementing the growth of the market.

Get a free Sample Copy of Global Organic Personal Care Market @ https://martresearch.com/contact/request-sample/1/72118

Improvement in lifestyle due to rise in income level, especially in the developing countries of Asia-Pacific fuels the demand for organic personal care market. Factors such as increase in per capita income and changes in consumer behavior are expected to accelerate the adoption of organic personal care in the coming years.

North America generated the highest revenue in the market in 2017, and is expected to lead the global market throughout the forecast period. The increasing geriatric population in the region coupled with high disposable income drives the market growth. The increasing demand of organic personal care in the region is owing to high consumer awareness regarding the benefits of natural and organic personal care products and rising environmental concerns. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to increasing disposable incomes in developing countries of this region, and rising awareness.

The different types of organic personal care products available in the market include skin care, hair care, oral care, cosmetics, and others. In 2017, the skin care segment accounted for the highest market share. Use of organic skin care products offers benefits and reduces the risk of skin irritations and allergies. Growing awareness regarding use of natural ingredients in skin care products is expected to support market growth during the forecast period.

The well-known companies profiled in the report include The Body Shop International PLC, Amway Corporation, Aubrey Organics, Oriflame Cosmetics S.A., Estee Lauder Companies Inc., Arbonne International, LLC, Aveda Corporation, Aveda Corporation, Burts Bee, The Hain Celestial Group, Yves Rocher, Bare Escentuals, Inc., and LOccitane en Provence among others. These companies launch new products and collaborate with other market leaders to innovate and launch new products to meet the increasing needs and requirements of consumers.

Buy Organic Personal Care Market Research Report Now @ https://martresearch.com/paymentform/1/72118/Single_User

Table of Contents

Global Organic Personal Care Market Size, Status and Forecast 2026

Chapter 1 Overview and Scope

1.1. Research goal & scope

1.2. Research assumptions

1.3. Research Methodology

1.3.1. Primary data sources

1.3.2. Secondary data sources

1.4. Key take-away

1.5. Stakeholders

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Market Segmentation

Chapter 3 Organic Personal Care Market Insights

3.1. Organic Personal Care Industry snapshot

3.2. Organic Personal Care – Ecosystem analysis

3.3. Organic Personal Care Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Organic Personal Care Market Forces

3.3.2. Industry analysis – Porter’s five force

3.3.3. Organic Personal Care Market PEST Analysis, 2017

3.3.4. Organic Personal Care Market Value Chain Analysis

3.3.5. Organic Personal Care Industry Trends

3.3.6. Competitive Ranking Analysis

Chapter 4 Organic Personal Care Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2026 by Type

4.1. Key Findings

4.2. Skin Care

4.3. Hair Care

4.4. Oral Care

4.5. Cosmetics

4.6. Others

Chapter 5 Organic Personal Care Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2026 by Application

5.1. Key Findings

5.2. Offline Stores

5.3. Online Platforms

Chapter 6 Organic Personal Care Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2026 by Region

6.1. Key Findings

6.2. North America

6.3. Europe

6.4. Asia-Pacific

6.5. Latin America

6.6. Middle East & Africa

Chapter 7 Company Profiles

7.1. The Body Shop International PLC

7.2. Amway Corporation

7.3. Aubrey Organics

7.4. Oriflame Cosmetics S.A.

7.5. Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

7.6. Arbonne International, LLC

7.7. Aveda Corporation

7.8. Burts Bee

7.9. The Hain Celestial Group

7.10. Yves Rocher

7.11. Bare Escentuals, Inc.

7.12. L’Occitane en Provence

Get Inquiry before buy this Report @ https://martresearch.com/contact/enquiry/1/72118

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Organic Personal Care in global market.

To analyse the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyse and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

A bout us: Research is and will always be the key to success and growth for any industry. Most organizations invest a major chunk of their resources viz. time, money and manpower in research to achieve new breakthroughs in their businesses. The outcome might not always be as expected thereby arising the need for precise, factual and high-quality data backing your research. This is where MART RESEARCH steps in and caters its expertise in the domain of market research reports to industries across varied sectors.