Organ Preservation Market 2020 Global Industry Size, Share, Demand Analysis, Segmentation, Top Leading Companies and Forecast to 2025

The Global Organ Preservation Market was valued at USD XX million in 2017, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% by 2025. Rising aged population all over the world paired with increasing multi-organ breakdown incidences is also likely to bolster organ preservation market in the forecast period.

The global organ preservation market is majorly driven by the high prevalence of organ failures, increasing advancement in surgeries, increasing number of transplantation procedures, and growing penetration by market players. Limited scope at the level of end users and the high price of purchase are likely to hinder the growth of organ preservation market in the forecast period.

Many innovative techniques are promising such as normo, sub-normo and hypothermic perfusion technologies, hypothermic surgery and gas persufflation. Furthermore, potential organ preservation techniques such as Organ Bioengineering and Organ Banking are unique and scalable opportunities.

Global Organ Preservation Market by, Transportation technique

Based on transportation technique, the market is segmented into static cold storage, hypothermic machine perfusion and normothermic machine perfusion. In 2016, the static cold storage segment is estimated to account for the major share of the organ preservation market. The largest share of static cold storage can be attributed to the simplicity, low cost, and less requirement of equipment and trained personnel.

Based on organ type, the market is segmented into kidneys, liver, lung, heart and others

North America is expected to account for the largest share of the organ preservation market. Its large share can be attributed to growing cases of kidney failure, rising organ transplants, favorable reimbursements scenario

The market is dominated by Organ Recovery Systems (U.S.), Xvivo Perfusion AB (Sweden), Essential Pharmaceuticals LLC (U.S.), Dr. Franz Kohler Chemie GmbH (Germany), and Waters Medical Systems LLC (U.S.), among others.

Key Benefits of the Report:

* Global, Regional, Country, Transportation technique, and Organ type Market Size and Forecast from 2014-2025

* Detailed market dynamics, industry outlook with market specific PESTLE, Value Chain, Supply Chain, and SWOT Analysis to better understand the market and build strategies

* Identification of key companies that can influence this market on a global and regional scale

* Expert interviews and their insights on market shift, current and future outlook and factors impacting vendors short term and long term strategies

* Detailed insights on emerging regions, Transportation technique& Organ type, and competitive landscape with qualitative and quantitative information and facts.

Global Organ Preservation Industry 2020 Market Research Report is spread across 121 pages and provides exclusive vital statistics, data, information, trends and competitive landscape details in this niche sector.

Target Audience:

* Hospitals

* Traders, Importer and Exporter

* Raw material suppliers and distributors

* Research and consulting firms

* Government and research organizations

* Associations and industry bodies.

Research Methodology: The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective like analyst report of investment banks. The secondary research forms the base of our study where we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources such as white papers government and regulatory published materials, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factor, investment, market dynamics including technical scenario, consumer behavior, and end use industry trends and dynamics, capacity Types, spending were taken into consideration.

We have assigned weights to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the expected market growth rate.

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs) which typically include:

* Original Equipment Manufacturer,

* Transportation technique Supplier,

* Distributors,

* Government Body & Associations, and

* Research Institute

* Hospitals.

