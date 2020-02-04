Optical Wavelength Services Market Forecast and Trends Analysis Research Report 2017-2026 | Nokia, AT&T, Sprint, GTT Communications, Zayo Group, COX Communications, Centurylink

Global Optical Wavelength Services Market is accounted for $3.02 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $6.86 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period. Growing demand for high-speed internet and rising bandwidth-intensive applications are some of the factors fueling the market growth. However, less incremental bandwidth option is restraining the market growth.

Optical Wavelength Services (OWS) help to connect the locations and streamline the flow of information with impressively high bandwidth speeds. OWS uses Dense Wavelength Division Multiplexing (DWDM) to multiplex multiple wavelengths across a single strand of fiber optic cable to help to easily transport large files, apps and data sets between various facilities and your data centers.

By Interface, Ethernet segment has a steady growth during the forecast period owing to it has the maximum number of installations and cost-effective option for server connectivity. Based on geography, Asia Pacific holds the largest market share during the forecast period due to it has large number of IT sector businesses located and growing demand for end-to-end wavelength services is high are some of the factors driving the market growth in this region.

Some of the key players profiled in the Optical Wavelength Services Market include Nokia, AT&T, Sprint, GTT Communications, Zayo Group, COX Communications, Centurylink, Jaguar Network, Colt Technology and Crown Castle.

nterfaces Covered:

– Ethernet

– Optical Transport Network (OTN)

– Sonet

Bandwidths Covered:

– More Than 100 Gbps

– 100 Gbps

– 40 Gbps

– Less Than and Equal to 10 Gbps

Organization Sizes Covered:

– Large Enterprises

– Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

Applications Covered:

– Long Haul

– Metro

– Short Haul

