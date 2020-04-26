Optical Fiber Coatings Market Estimated to Record Highest CAGR by 2026

Global Optical Fiber Coatings Market: Introduction

Optical fibers are used for transmitting the light. An optical fiber is a transparent and flexible fiber which is drawn out of glass (silica) or plastic. An optical fiber is very small in diameter. This fiber is slightly thicker than the human hair strand. It can also be as thick as the hair strand. Optical fibers have revolutionized the telecommunication industry, due to their remarkable properties such as ability of multiplexing several signals in a single fiber and resistance to harsh environmental conditions. For use in high temperatures, optical fibers need to be coated in order to avoid damage. Primary and secondary coating layers need to be applied on optical fibers to achieve properties such as low ink adhesion, fiber friction and high modulus, high viscosity, high refractive index, low-temperature micro-bending loss, delamination resistance, long-term durability, and fiber strength.

Planning to lay down strategy for the next few years? Our report can help shape your plan better.

Global Optical Fiber Coatings Market: Overview

The global medical fiber optics industry is expected to expand significantly during the forecast period. This is likely to drive the optical fiber coatings market, owing to the rising demand for optically coated fibers in this industry. These fibers are used for procedures involving endoscope placement, monitoring of movement of tiny catheters, robotic surgeries, vascular procedures and detection, bio-sensing, and precision biopsy. These procedures require invasive equipment with high efficiency, accuracy, and precision.

The rising demand for sensing cables or fiber optic sensors for measuring strain, composition, and other parameters at high temperatures in the oil & gas industry is driving the demand for specialty optical fibers. This, in turn, is generating high demand for optically coated fibers for sensing and EMI shielding applications at high temperatures. In April 2017, Fibercore launched multimode (MM) and single-mode (SM) optically coated fibers for use in continuous distributed temperature sensing (DTS) to achieve constant thermal monitoring of turbines.

Based on fiber type, the optical fiber coatings market has been segmented into silica optical fiber, glass optical fiber, plastic fiber, and others. Based on type of coating, the market has been segregated into transparent conductive coatings, anti-reflective coatings, protective coatings, and others. In terms of manufacturing process, the market has been divided into UV light curing, thermal curing, and others. In terms of application, the optical fiber coatings market has been classified into fiber optic communications, medical, aerospace & defense, industrial networks, fiber sensing, oil & gas, and others.

Global Optical Fiber Coatings Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of region, the global optical fiber coatings market has been divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific dominated the global market in 2017. Asia Pacific and Europe cumulatively accounted for more than 60% share of the global optical fiber coatings market in 2017. North America is a mature market for optical fiber coatings, due to presence of several manufacturers in the region. Oil & gas, defense & aerospace industries in the above-mentioned regions are expanding rapidly, due to the shift in government focus toward sustainable development. Increasing focus on research activities and use of advanced composites in harsh environments, without compromising on mechanical properties, are making the optical fiber coatings market in Asia Pacific highly attractive. The optical fiber coatings market in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a rapid pace, while that in Latin America and Middle East & Africa is projected to expand at a moderate pace during the forecast period

To obtain all-inclusive information on forecast analysis of market, request a PDF brochure here.

Global Optical Fiber Coatings Market: Key Players

Prominent companies operating in the global optical fiber coatings market are Fiberguide Industries, Inc., OFS Fitel, LLC, Zeus Industrial Products, Inc., Foss Group, and Molex, LLC.