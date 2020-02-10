Optical Brighteners Market: Information, Figures and Analytical Insights – 2022

The global market for optical brighteners should reach $1.7 billion in 2017 and $2.1 billion by 2022, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3% for the period of 2017-2022.

This report represents an in-depth analysis of the global optical brighteners market by chemicals, application and region using different commercially available optical brighteners to derive specific market estimates. The report also details a comparative study between conventional and emerging technologies and the importance of technical advances to this market as well as strategies adopted by major global players. Patent analyses provide snapshots of technological trends in the global market both geographically and over time, primarily for the U.S., Europe and Japan. The global optical brighteners market is segmented based on chemicals, application and region. Estimated values are based on manufacturers’ total revenues. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars unadjusted for inflation.

Summary

By volume, global demand for optical brighteners was 18,605 tons in 2016 and is expected to increase to 23,219 tons by 2022 at a CAGR of 3.8%. By revenue, the market was valued at $1.7 billion in 2016 and is expected to be valued at more than $2.1 billion by 2022 at a CAGR of 4.3%. This report segments the overall optical brighteners market by chemicals, application and region.

Optical brighteners or optical brightening agents (OBAs) or fluorescent brightening agents (FBAs) or fluorescent whitening agents (FWAs) are synthetic chemicals added to a liquid, dye or detergent to make a product appear whiter, brighter and cleaner. OBA is the modern-day equivalent of the decadesold practice of “bluing.” OBAs are the compounds that transform UV light waves to enhance blue light and minimize yellow light to cause a whitening effect. This property is crucial to the textile, detergent, personal care and packaging ink industries. OBAs are monitored by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) when used in the cleaning industry and the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) when used in materials that come in contact with food, for example, plastics and paper packaging. Approximately 400 brightener types are listed in the color index, although less than 90 of those can be used commercially. Only a few are commercially important and global OBA textile, paper and detergent manufacturers primarily use only di- and tetra-sulfonated triazole-stilbenes and a di-sulfonated stilbenebiphenyl derivative. Stilbene derivatives, however, can disappear after extended exposure to UV due to the formation of optically indolent cis-stilbenes.

The market’s growth potential is greatest in the Asia-Pacific region followed by Latin America and MEA. Although many countries in Europe and North America, including the U.S., Canada, Italy, France and the U.K., are on the verge of reaching maturity, the market in Finland, Germany, Norway, Sweden and Mexico, among others, should undergo a growth phase during the forecast period. These countries are expected to focus on commercially viable recycled product R&D.

The forecast for the OBA market will differ by geographic region based on the individual characteristics of each market, product lifecycles, government regulations, economic outlook, etc. Globally, the growth of this market is dependent on several factors, including consumer acceptance of various OBA products, inorganic company growth models, price volatility of raw materials, product innovation along with economic outlooks in both producer and consumer countries. The degree of acceptance of chemical OBAs (based on raw materials such as stilbene, coumarin, diphenyl pyrazoline, cinnamic acid, etc.) in developing countries is also considered an important factor in the growth of the OBA market. Government regulation of product brightening products and resources that can vary widely between countries will also be a force that shapes the market’s future. A sudden change, for example, in exportimport policies in developed countries may impact future growth.

By region, Asia-Pacific is likely to be the primary emerging region in the OBA market. The region’s overall economic growth and industrialization, along with an increase in disposable income in developing countries such as China and India, are fueling the entire region. North America and Europe, however, are expected to show a non-linear trend and their end use industries are likely to enter saturation mode.

Some of the major players involved in the manufacturing of OBA include 3V Sigma, Huntsman Intl. LLC, BASF SE, Archroma, Eastman Chemical Co., Blankophor GmbH, Akzo Nobel N.V. and others.