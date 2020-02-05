Opportunities galore, Facade to witness exemplar growth until end of forecast period2018 – 2028

TMRR, in its recent market report, suggests that the Facade market report is set to exceed US$ xx Mn/Bn by 2029. The report finds that the Facade market registered ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at a healthy CAGR over the foreseeable period.

Trends and Opportunities

While overall the demand for facade materials and products is quite high, curtain walls are amassing greater revenue due to its increase application in commercial buildings. Curtain walls mainly comprise glass materials, which transmit heat thereby maintaining a warm atmosphere in buildings despite the low temperature outside. Due to this feature, curtain walls have found application in the residential sector. In the next few years, the demand for curtain walls is expected to increase further in developed regions.

Classic designs are currently high in demand, however, the trend is likely to be replaced by eco-friendly and contemporary designs in the coming years. The ease of procuring raw materials required for such buildings and the increasing demand from commercial and industrial sector on account of economic rebound, will create lucrative opportunities for the façade market in the near future.

Among the various end users, the demand from the commercial and residential buildings sector will continue to remain high through the course of the forecast period. Hence the rise in number of commercial buildings across India, Brazil, China, and the Middle Eastern countries will create attractive opportunities for the façade market.

Global Facade Market: Regional Outlook

As the construction industry in Asia Pacific demonstrates a high CAGR, besides rapid expansion of the industrial sector witnessed over the last few years, the region is expected to prove a major market for façade materials. Evidently, emerging nations such as India, China, and Southeast Asia will prove to the most lucrative pockets in the coming years. Furthermore, governments in Asia Pacific are implementing stringent regulations to promote use of eco-friendly materials. Spurred by these factors, investors are likely to get lured to capitalize on opportunities prevalent in Asia Pacific.

In addition, North America and Europe will cumulatively hold a significant market share due to their rising affinity towards adopting advanced building materials. As these regions are highly adaptive to novel technologies, they will continue exhibiting attractive prospects for the façade market.

Global Facade Market: Vendor Landscape

Some of the leading enterprises operating in the market are Permasteelisa North America, Enclos Corp., SEPA, and Walters & Wolf, Harmon Inc.

