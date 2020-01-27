Opioids Market 2019 | Worldwide Opportunity, Driving Forece, Future Potential 2025 | Sanofi SA, Pfizer Inc, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

Chicago, United States, — The global Opioids Market is exhaustively researched and analyzed in the report to help market players to improve their business tactics and ensure long-term success. The authors of the report have used easy-to-understand language and uncomplicated statistical images but provided thorough information and detailed data on the Global Opioids Market. The report equips players with useful information and suggests result-oriented ideas to gain a competitive edge in the global Opioids market. It shows how different players are competing in the global Opioids market and discusses strategies they are using to distinguish themselves from other participants.

The researchers have provided quantitative and qualitative analysis along with absolute dollar opportunity assessment in the Opioids market report.

The global opioids market is growing at a rapid pace. The global opioids market is expected to reach USD 29,535.80 million by 2023 from USD 19,554.49 million in 2017 and is expected to register a CAGR of 7.12% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2023. In 2017, the market was led by the Americas with a 77.49% share, followed by Europe, and Asia-Pacific with shares of 10.69% and 8.1%, respectively.

Competition

Each company assessed in the report is studied in relation to various factors such as product and application portfolios, market share, growth potential, future plans, and recent developments.

Opioids Market Leading Players

Sanofi SA, Pfizer Inc, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Allergan Inc., Purdue Pharma L.P., West-Ward Pharmaceuticals Corporation, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Egalet Corporation, Janssen Global Services

Segmentation

The analysts authoring the report have segmented the global Opioids market according to the product, application, and region. All of the segments are deeply researched about with heavy emphasis on their CAGR, market size, growth potential, market share, and other vital factors. The segmental study provided in the report will help players to focus on lucrative areas of the global Opioids market. The regional analysis will help players to strengthen their footing in key regional markets.

Strategic Points Covered in TOC:

Overview: Along with a broad overview of the global Opioids market, this section gives an overview of the report to give an idea about the nature and contents of the research study.

Market Dynamics: Here, the authors of the report have comprehensively discussed key drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities of the global Opioids market.

Product Segments: This part of the report throws light on the market growth of several types of products sold by leading companies.

Application Segments: The analysts authoring the report have deeply assessed the market potential of key applications and identified future opportunities they are expected to create in the global Opioids market.

Geographical Segments: Each regional market is carefully looked into for understanding its current and future growth scenarios.

Company Profiles: Top players of the global Opioids market are thoroughly profiled in the report based on their market share, market served, products, applications, regional growth, and other factors.

The report also includes dedicated sections on production and consumption analysis, key findings, important suggestions and recommendations, and other aspects.

Target Audience

• Research and Development (R&D) Companies

• Pharmaceutical Companies

• Government Research Institutes

• Academic Institutes and Universities

• Research Laboratories

• Hospitals and Clinics

Key Findings

• The global opioids market is expected to reach USD 29,535.80 million by 2023 at a CAGR of 7.12% from 2018 to 2023

• The Americas accounted for the largest market share of 77.49% in 2017, with a market value of USD 15,151.87 million; the market is expected to register a CAGR of 6.72% during the forecast period. Europe was the second-largest market in 2017, valued at USD 2,091.00 million; the market is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.34%. However, the market in Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR of 10.34%.

• On the basis of end user, the hospitals and clinics segment accounted for the largest market share of 50.51% in 2017, with a market value of USD 9,876.99 million; it is expected to register a CAGR of 6.90% during the forecast period. The pharmacies segment was the second-largest market in 2017, valued at USD 4,368.80 million; it is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.31%. However, the academic research institutes segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 7.53%.

• On the basis of application, the anesthesia segment was the second-largest market in 2017, valued at USD 4,082.84 million; the market is projected to register the highest CAGR of 7.94%.

