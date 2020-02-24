Ophthalmology Drugs Market Shares, Strategies and Forecast Worldwide to 2022

The Business Research Company’s Ophthalmology Drugs Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The global ophthalmology drugs market expected to reach a value of nearly $75.75 billion by 2022, significantly growing at a CAGR of 12.3% during the forecast period. The growth in the ophthalmology drugs market is due to the expected rise in prevalence of eye conditions such as age-related macular degeneration (AMD), diabetic retinopathy and glaucoma that require ophthalmology drugs.

ophthalmology drugs market consists of sales of ophthalmology drugs and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce ophthalmology drugs to treat eye related diseases. This industry includes establishments that produce antiglaucoma drugs used to treat glaucoma diseases, anti- inflammatory and tear stimulating drugs under dry eye medications drugs, and other drugs for treating retinal disorders and allergies.

The ophthalmology drugs market is segmented into

Antiglaucoma Drugs Dry Eye Medication Other Ophthalmological Drugs (Retinal Disorders, Anti-Infectives/Allergy)

The present study exhibits the trends and market dynamics of the ophthalmology drugs market in major countries – USA, China, Germany, Brazil, Japan, UK, Spain, Russia, France, Australia, Italy, India and rest of the world. The report also includes the study of the current issues with consumers and various future opportunities for the market.

Some of the major key players involved in the ophthalmology drugs market are Novartis AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Allergan Plc, Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl Inc, Bayer AG.

