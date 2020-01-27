Ophthalmic Viscosurgical Devices Market Size, Current trends & Competitive landscape2018 – 2028

TMRR, in its recent market report, suggests that the Ophthalmic Viscosurgical Devices market report is set to exceed US$ xx Mn/Bn by 2029. The report finds that the Ophthalmic Viscosurgical Devices market registered ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at a healthy CAGR over the foreseeable period. This Ophthalmic Viscosurgical Devices market study considers 2018 as the base year, 2019 as the estimated year, and 2019 – 2029 as the forecast timeframe.

Key Trends

The overall rise in the number of cataract operations across the globe is the key growth driver for the ophthalmic viscosurgical devices market. The report indicates that the demand for dispersive ophthalmic viscosurgical devices will exceed other products in the overall market in the coming years. Medium-viscosity dispersive OVDs are expected gain an accelerated momentum in the near future as they will be used in a rising number of cataract surgeries owing to their rheological properties.

The National Alliance for Eye and Vision Research & National Eye Institute states that over 0.2 million individuals across the U.S. are diagnosed with advanced AMD every year. The institute predicts that the number will double by the end of 2020. Thus, the growing number of ocular and ophthalmic conditions across the globe are expected to fuel the growth of the global ophthalmic viscosurgical devices market in the coming years. Additionally, the high prevalence of diabetes, lifestyle changes, and increasing expenditure on healthcare are also projected to favor market’s growth.

Global Ophthalmic Viscosurgical Devices Market: Market Potential

The global ophthalmic viscosurgical devices market has a tremendous scope. Besides being used for treating glaucoma and cataracts, ophthalmic viscosurgical devices are being proposed to be used for performing iris implant surgeries. However, product recalls are projected to hamper market’s growth. For instance, a few years ago, Bausch & Lomb recalled about 27 gauge sterile cannula packed in Amvisc Plus and Amvisc and Ophthalmic Viscosurgical Devices (OVD) to prevent any injury to the patient. Despite product innovation and strong marketing strategies, such setbacks can restrain the global market in the near future. However, the persistently rising number of eye-related problems are likely to present lucrative opportunities as well.

Global Ophthalmic Viscosurgical Devices Market: Regional Outlook

The global ophthalmic viscosurgical devices Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Presently, North America is leading the global market with U.S. showing a steady demand for ophthalmic viscosurgical devices. Analysts expect that the region will maintain its stance in the coming years due to the high prevalence of cataracts, glaucoma, and diabetic retinopathy. The high incidence of diabetes in the region due to improved diagnostics are expected to have a positive impact on the regional market. Furthermore, supportive reimbursement structure and access to better healthcare are projected to propel the regional market in the coming years.

Europe is expected to follow suit due to a rising pool of geriatrics, who are prone to age-related ocular problems such as cataracts. Furthermore, growing awareness about regular checkups is also expected to boost the regional market in the near future. Meanwhile, Asia Pacific is also expected to show a reasonable growth rate in the coming years due to the high incidence of diabetes in the region that has a high possibility of leading to eye-related complications.

Key Players Mentioned in the Report are:

The key players in the global ophthalmic viscosurgical devices market are Hyaltech, CIMA Technology, Rayner, and Precision Lens. The report has identified Alcon, Carl-Zeiss, Abbott Medical Optics, and Bausch & Lomb as the leading players in the global market. These players are continuously involved in developing new and improved products. Impactful marketing strategies and product innovation are expected to be the important focal points of these players in the global ophthalmic viscosurgical devices market.

