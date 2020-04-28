Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Device (OVD) Market Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Analysis 2025

The Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Device (OVD) Market recently Published Global Market research study with more than 100 industry informative desk and Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed TOC on Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Device (OVD) Market.

The global ophthalmic viscosurgical devices (OVD) market was valued at USD 285.2 million in 2018 and is expected to expand at CAGR of 7.9% over the forecast period

Top Companies in the Global Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Device (OVD) Market:

Johnson & Johnson, Alcon, Bausch & Lomb, Carl Zeiss, Rayner Company, Bohus BioTech, and others.

Market Overview

Ophthalmic viscoelastic devices (OVDs) are regarded as a standard tool used in the ophthalmic surgeries. Over the last decade, OVDs had acquired a lot of attention owing to their properties and advantages. Sodium Hyaluronate is the most widely used OVD material. OVD has a great impact on ophthalmic surgeries, especially cataract surgeries and other intraocular lens implantation. Many studies had proven that use of OVD has increased the success rate of the surgeries.

The major driving factor for the ophthalmic viscoelastic devices market are increasing number of cataract and glaucoma surgeries across the globe, developments in OVDs and favourable reimbursement policies. On the other hand lack of general awareness and availability of alternative therapy has restrained the growth of the market

The Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Device (OVD) market can be divided based on product types and its sub-type, major applications

This report segments the Global Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Device (OVD) Market on the basis of Types:

Cohesive Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices (OVD)

Dispersive Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices (OVD))

On The basis Of Application, the Global Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Device (OVD) Market is:

Cataract Surgery

Glaucoma Surgery

Corneal Transplantation

Vitreoretinal SurgeryTop of Form

Regions Are covered By Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Device (OVD) Market Report:

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, North America (USA, Canada, and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia).

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Device (OVD) market.

Chapter 1, to describe Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Device (OVD), with sales, revenue, and price of Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Device (OVD), in 2019 to 2025;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2019 to 2025;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Device (OVD), for each region, from 2019 to 2025;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2019 to 2025;

Chapter 12, market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2025;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

