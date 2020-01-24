Ophthalmic Ultrasound Devices Market size and Key Trends in terms of volume and value2018 – 2028

Global Ophthalmic Ultrasound Devices Market – From FMI’s Viewpoint

The Ophthalmic Ultrasound Devices market study outlines the key regions – Region 1 (Country 1, Country 2), region 2 (Country 1, Country 2), region 3 (Country 1, Country 2) and region 4 (Country 1, Country 2). All the consumption trends and adoption patterns of the Ophthalmic Ultrasound Devices are covered in the report. Prominent players, including player 1, player 2, player 3 and player 4, among others, account for substantial shares in the global Ophthalmic Ultrasound Devices market.

The global Ophthalmic Ultrasound Devices market in terms of volume (x units), value (Mn/Bn USD), production, and consumption. The report scrutinizes the market into various segments, end uses, regions and players on the basis of demand pattern, and future prospect.

Key Dynamics

Rising worldwide diabetic populations, especially in developing regions of the world, has also led to an upsurge in the patient populations with diabetic retinopathy. The ophthalmic ultrasound devices market has remained in good stead from the growing application of ultrasound technology for patients with glaucoma and retinopathy of prematurity.

Over the last decade, there has been substantial rise in numbers of patients undergoing cataract surgeries. This has helped accentuate the uptake of improved imaging tools in eye care, particularly in emerging markets. Technological advances pertaining to image resolution capability, data storage, and compounding have helped retain the rapid pace of growth in the ophthalmic ultrasound devices market. Integration of new imaging features, such as related to transducer design, in portable ocular ultrasounds is a prominent case in point. Further, combination devices in contrast to standalone ones are gradually gathering steam in the ophthalmic ultrasound devices market.

Global Ophthalmic Ultrasound Devices Market: Regional Assessment

Key regional markets for ophthalmic ultrasound devices are North America, Asia Pacific, and Europe. North America has witnessed a rise in revenue on the back of copious demand for ophthalmic ultrasound devices for cataract treatment. Medical device manufacturers in the region have made relentless efforts to unveil new A-scan and combination devices with integrated features. This has kept the prospects highly lucrative.

The Europe ophthalmic ultrasound devices market has flourished mainly on the back of incessant efforts by ophthalmology societies to focus on adoption of new ultrasound devices in modern ophthalmology.

