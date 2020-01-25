Ophthalmic Lasers Market Registering a Strong Growth by 2032

This report presents the worldwide Ophthalmic Lasers market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market.

Top Companies in the Global Ophthalmic Lasers Market:

companies profiled in the ophthalmic lasers market include Lumenis Ltd., IRIDEX Corporation, Ellex Medical Lasers Limited, Novartis AG, Topcon Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, Inc., Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG, NIDEK CO., LTD, Quantel Group, Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc., Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, and SCHWIND eye-tech-solutions GmbH & Co. KG, among others. Acquisitions was the primary strategy adopted by the pharmaceutical drugs market players to enter into the ophthalmic lasers market. For instance, Novartis entered the ophthalmic lasers market through the acquisition of Alcon in 2010.ÃÂ ÃÂ ÃÂ

The global ophthalmic lasers market has been segmented as follows:

By Product

Diode Lasers

Femtosecond Lasers

Excimer Lasers

Nd:YAG Lasers

Argon Lasers

SLT Lasers

By Application

Glaucoma

Cataract

Refractive Error Corrections

Diabetic Retinopathy

AMD

By End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Ophthalmic Clinics

By Geography

North AmericaÃÂ U.S. Canada

Europe U.K. Germany Spain France Italy Rest of Europe

Latin AmericaÃÂ Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa U.A.E. South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



