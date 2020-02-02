Ophthalmic Lasers Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- Alcon Laboratories, (A Novartis AG Company), Abbott Medical Optics, (A Subsidiary of Abbott), Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

New Jersey, United States – The report titled, Ophthalmic Lasers Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research. The Ophthalmic Lasers market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The insightful research report on the Ophthalmic Lasers market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Ophthalmic Lasers players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics, and forecasts Ophthalmic Lasers industry situations. According to the research, the Ophthalmic Lasers market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the Ophthalmic Lasers market.

Global Ophthalmic Lasers Market was valued at USD 969.3 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 1488.31 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.88% from 2017 to 2025.

Key players in the Global Ophthalmic Lasers Market include:

Alcon Laboratories

(A Novartis AG Company)

Abbott Medical Optics

(A Subsidiary of Abbott)

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

Bausch & Lomb Incorporated (A Valeant Pharmaceuticals International

Company)

Ellex Medical Lasers Limited

Topcon Corporation

Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG (A Subsidiary of Ziemer Group Holding AG)

Iridex Corporation

Nidek Co.

Limited