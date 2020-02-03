Ophthalmic Knives Market – Revolutionary Scope by 2026

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Ophthalmic Knives is estimated to have a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period 2017 to 2026. Increase in the incidence of ophthalmic diseases, such as cataracts, keratosis and others, coupled with the growing adoption of surgery are the driving factors for the market growth. However, the high cost of the ophthalmic knives, the low-volume high-value nature of the market which resists economy of scale, and the low emphasis on ophthalmology in medicine as compared to other specialties are some of the factors hindering the market growth.

Ophthalmic knives are fine blades designed for performing deep, fine and precision cuts during ophthalmic surgeries to reduce the surgical footprint. These are manufactured by using special alloys and have low tolerance. Ophthalmic knives find its major usage in the area of numerous ophthalmic diseases such as glaucoma, cataract, and keratosis. These knives are highly available in hospitals, clinics, and ASCs. Rising number of specific ophthalmic surgical procedure is majorly driving the global ophthalmic knives market.

Based on Design, the Straight Ophthalmic Knives segment is project to have high demand during the forecast period. These knives hold quality sharpness and can be easily manoeuvred and are expected to gain adoption as they provide advantages such as light weight, easy handling, and blunt tips for precise finishing. By region, North America is expected to dominate the global ophthalmic knives market as the region has witnessed rising healthcare expenditures. North America is expected to dominate the global ophthalmic knives market as the region has witnessed rising healthcare expenditures. Along with this, presence of several reimbursement opportunities in countries such as Canada and the USA and increasing number of ASCs are also responsible for fueling growth in the ophthalmic knives market in this region.

Some of the key players profiled in the Ophthalmic Knives include Alcon Inc, Alltion, Bausch & Lomb Incorporated, DGH Technology, Diamatrix Ltd, Essilor, HAI Laboratories Inc, Hoya Corporation, MANI Inc, Nidek Co Ltd, Novartis AG, Seiko Optical Products Co Ltd, Sidapharm, Topcon Corporation and Ziemer Group.

