Operational Analytics Market to Witness a Healthy Y-o-Y Growth during2018 – 2028

key drivers in the global operational analytics market.

On account of their cost and time efficiency, on-demand operational analytics have been exhibiting high demand. Small and medium sized enterprises, in particular, have been adopting these low-cost solutions. There has been a significant expansion in demand chiefly originating from marketing, human resources (HR), information technology (IT), and sales and finance, among many others, providing a further boost to operational analytics over the globe.

On the contrary, inability to tackle third-party data sources, absence of government support, insufficient number of skilled personnel, and high costs of initial installations have been the key challenges.

The manufacturing segment will expand significantly during the forecast period, ensuring the growth of the overall market. This opportunity has arisen on account of the competitive advantages offered by operational analytics, enhancing the levels of efficiency throughout the life-cycle of a product. On the basis of business function the marketing business function is expected to exhibit substantial demand.

Global Operational Analytics Market: Regional Outlook

Based on geography, the global market for operational analytics can be segmented into Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. The operational analytics market in North America accounted for a considerable share in the global scenario. High adoption of operational analytics at an early stage and technological progress in the field of operational analytics market have been contributing towards the expansion of the operational analytics market in North America. The U.K. is perhaps the most noteworthy market in Europe because of advanced use of data, coupled with increased C-level banking.

Asia Pacific will exhibit significant demand for operational analytics over the coming years, due to increasing adoption of technology, high rate of urbanization, and emergence of several end-user industries in the region.

Companies Mentioned in the Report

The major companies operating in the global market for operational analytics include SAP SE, SAS Institute, Microsoft Corporation, Bentley Systems, HPE, and IBM Corporation. Companies that are able to keep pace with the latest developments will gain large amounts of profit, while those who fail to do so will experience diminished growth prospects.

