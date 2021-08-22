Operating Room Equipment Market – Qualitative Insights by 2017 to 2022

The detailed study on the Operating Room Equipment Market offers valuable insights related to the overall prospects of the Operating Room Equipment Market over the forecast period 2017 to 2022. The study takes into account the micro and macro-economic factors that are projected to impact the growth of the Operating Room Equipment Market in the upcoming years. In addition, the study maps the current trends, market drivers, opportunities, and restraints that are expected to shape the overall prospects of the Operating Room Equipment Market during the assessment period.

The report touches upon the various innovations and technological advances that are expected to impact the growth of the Operating Room Equipment Market. Further, an in-depth assessment of the various market segments and sub-segments is accurately represented in the report along with informative graphs, tables, and figures.

The regional assessment of the Operating Room Equipment Market introspects the scenario of the Operating Room Equipment market in each region. The revenue share, growth potential, market share, size, and future prospects of the Operating Room Equipment Market in each region is discussed in the presented report.

Critical Insights Related to the Operating Room Equipment Market Enclosed in the Report:

Estimated growth of the Operating Room Equipment Market in various regional markets

Ongoing and prospective innovations in the Operating Room Equipment Market

Impact of new production and manufacturing techniques

Product portfolio analysis of established players in the Operating Room Equipment Market

Y-o-Y growth of the Operating Room Equipment Market over the forecast period 2017 to 2022

The report provides answers to some important queries related to the Operating Room Equipment Market:

What are the prospects of the Operating Room Equipment Market in region 1? What are the leading factors that are likely to hamper the growth of the Operating Room Equipment Market during the forecast period? Which company is currently dominating the Operating Room Equipment Market in terms of market share? Which product is tipped to be the ‘cash cow’ for market players in the Operating Room Equipment Market? How are market players capitalizing on the opportunities in region 1?

Competitive Landscape

In March 2019, Getinge AB launched an updated version of its mechanical ventilator – Servo-u 4.0, with personalized lung protection and transpulmonary pressure monitoring functions to simplify complex procedures for clinicians and simultaneously make it safer for patients.

In March 2019, Stryker Corporation completed its acquisitions of OrthoSpace, Ltd, a privately held Israel-based company. According to Stryker, the acquisition will be highly complementary to its existing portfolio and aligns with the company’s focus to invest in sports medicine.

In December 2018, Steris Plc, a leading player in operating room equipment market, announced its targeted reconstructing plan, including the closure of two manufacturing facilities in England and Brazil and other actions. With reduced demand for certain products, the company aims to rationalize select product offerings and consolidate manufacturing of other products.

Other leading players in the operating room equipment market include Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc., General Electric Company, KARL STORZ GmbH & Co. KG, Mizuho OSI, Inc., Medtronic, plc, Koninklijke Philips N.V., and Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA.

Additional Insights

Movable Imagining System to Contribute Significant Revenue Share

Based on product type, movable imagining system is likely to retain its leading position in the global operating room equipment market, accounting for more than 28% of the revenue share in 2017. Global sales of movable imagining systems crossed a value of US$ 7.9 billion in 2017, and is expected to grow at an impressive CAGR of 9% during 2017-2022. Biomedical systems will continue to be the second highest-selling product in the operating equipment market, representing nearly one-fourth revenue share in 2017.

End use of operating room equipment is anticipated to be the highest in hospitals, accounting for a robust 81.3% revenue share in 2017, and is estimated to cross a whooping US$ 30 billion in 2022. Ambulatory surgical centers, on the other hand, are foreseen to register a relatively high CAGR in the global market of operating room equipment during 2017-2022.

Research Methodology

The Fact.MR study on global operating room equipment market provides an in-depth analysis along with exhaustive and actionable insights backed by a two-step research process involving primary and secondary resources. The primary research methodology includes interviews and discussions with experts of operating room equipment industry. In the secondary process, trade journals, press releases, paid resources, company annual reports, and other associated publications relevant to operating room equipment market were studied to gain information and market size data.

Findings from these two main processes were used to determine an accurate and all-inclusive forecast of global operating room equipment market for the period from 2017 to 2022.

