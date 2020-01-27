Oolong Tea Market Current Trends and Future Aspect Analysis 2019 – 2027

“

TMR, in its latest market intelligence study, finds that the global Oolong Tea market registered a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at CAGR of xx% during the foreseeable period 2019-2029. In terms of product type, segment holds the largest share, while segment 1 and segment 2 hold significant share in terms of end use.

The Oolong Tea market study outlines the key regions – Region 1 (Country 1, Country 2), region 2 (Country 1, Country 2), region 3 (Country 1, Country 2) and region 4 (Country 1, Country 2). All the consumption trends and adoption patterns of the Oolong Tea are covered in the report. Prominent players, including player 1, player 2, player 3 and player 4, among others, account for substantial shares in the global Oolong Tea market.

Market Segmentation:

The global oolong tea market is segmented on the basis of its product type, nature, distribution channel, and region. The product type segment of oolong tea includes verities of oolong tea including; Big red robe, iron buddha, dan cong tea, ali shan, other oolong varieties.

Based on nature of oolong tea, the matket is segmented as organic oolong tea and conventional oolong tea. Furthermore, based on the distribution channel, global oolong tea market is segmented as direct sales, online retail, supermarkets/hypermarkets, and specialty stores including natural food stores. Among which, sales through the Internet is expected to grow which is due to the increasing popularity of the health teas such as oolong, and matcha tea on social media. Specialty stores are also expected to increase its revenue shares over the forecast period due to the increase in number of establishments in Western European and North American region.

Oolong Tea Market Regional Outlook:

In China, consumption increased at a significant rate over the decade, and accounted for approximately one third of world tea consumption. India, with the second highest consumption was the second largest tea consumer this year, accounting for approximately one fifth of the global total. This rise is tea consumption is significant to the growth of allied tea segments including oolong tea. On the basis of regions, the oolong tea market is segmented as following key regions; North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan Middle East and Africa.

Oolong Tea Market Drivers and Trends:

Rising awareness among consumers about health benefits associated with consumption of natural products such as oolong tea, which helps in detoxifying body, fortifies the immune system, helps in regulating cholesterol level, and others are some of the major factors expected to likely affect consumer’s decision to buy oolong tea. Currently, consumers are more inclined towards self-medication due to rising penetration of Internet and social media. These factors are expected to drive growth of the market for oolong tea globally over the forecast period. Awareness about harmful effects of food products that are chemically processed is increasing among consumers. As an alternative to these, more people are turning towards organic food products. For instance organic oolong tea is among the treading tea products available in the market. Chinese cuisines have witnessed high demand in the markets of U.S and Europe with food and beverages such as noodles, Chinese dumplings, and most popular among these is the Chinese tea. The Chinese tea is gaining popularity for being healthy food products. The demand for Chinese tea particularly oolong tea has been on a rise particularly in the U.S.

Consumers are spending more on tea beverage product as compared to tea alone, which indicates that consumers are shifting their preferences to a more convenient style of tea consumption. The green tea beverages with high popularity include cold brewed oolong tea. Owing to this factors, several large beverage companies such as Ito En have expanded the production and marketing of ready to drink (RTD) teas including RTD oolong tea

Oolong Tea Market Key Players:

Some of the key players participating in the global oolong tea market includes; Bigelow Tea Company, Twinings (Associated British Foods), Ceylon Organic Ltd., Teas and Thes (China) Ltd., Sierra Tea, Arbor Teas, Unilever PlC., Republic of Tea, Dilmah, Townshend's Tea Company The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. ITO En., among others.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.

The Oolong Tea market research answers important questions, including the following:

What was the number of units of the Oolong Tea sold in 2018? Which distribution channel is best suitable for the distribution of Oolong Tea ? How are the vendors overcoming the challenges associated with the use of Oolong Tea ? What R&D projects are the Oolong Tea players implementing? Which segment will lead the global Oolong Tea market by 2029 by product type?

The Oolong Tea market research serves a platter of the following information:

In-depth analysis of the drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends influencing the growth of the global Oolong Tea market.

Critical breakdown of the Oolong Tea market as per product type, and end use industry.

Exhaustive understanding of the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of various Oolong Tea market players.

Precise year-on-year growth of the global Oolong Tea market in terms of value and volume.

Regional analysis further broken down into countries for minute details.

