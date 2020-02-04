Online Travel Agency (OTA) Market 2020: A Latest Research Report to Share Market Insights with Top Key Vendors (Sabre, TripAdvisor, Expedia, HomeAway, Kayak, MakeMyTrip) | Forecast to 2025

Global Online Travel Agency (OTA) Market Report 2020-2025 cover detailed competitive outlook including the Online Travel Agency (OTA) Market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market. The Online Travel Agency (OTA) Market report provides an in-depth overview of Product Specification, technology, product type and production analysis considering major factors such as Revenue, Cost, Gross and Gross Margin.

Global Online Travel Agency (OTA) Market Overview:

The report spread across 125 pages is an overview of the Global Online Travel Agency (OTA) Market Report 2020. The Global Online Travel Agency (OTA) Market is projected to grow at a healthy growth rate from 2020 to 2025 according to new research. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. The thorough analysis in this report enables investors, CEOs, traders and suppliers to understand the market in a better way and based on that knowledge make well-informed decisions.

The Global Online Travel Agency (OTA) Market research report is the study prepared by analysts, which contain a detailed analysis of drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with their impact on the Online Travel Agency (OTA) Market growth.

The Global Online Travel Agency (OTA) Market is segmented on the basis of Type, Application and Region. On the basis of Type, the Global Online Travel Agency (OTA) Market is sub-segmented into Online, and Offline. Based on the Application, the Global Online Travel Agency (OTA) Market is classified into Making Reservations, Translation Services, Direction Guidance, Audio Guidance and others.

Top Industry News:

Sabre Corporation (January 24, 2020) – OYO Hotels & Homes Selects Sabre as Its Long-Term Strategic Partner – Sabre Corporation, the leading technology provider to the global travel industry, has signed a strategic long-term global partnership with OYO Hotels & Homes. With this partnership, OYO will be connected to almost 900,000 travel agents globally, through the GDS connectivity solution powered by Sabre Hospitality Solutions’ innovative SynXis platform, that will help OYO generate increased bookings and open up additional revenue opportunities for its asset owners worldwide.

Maninder Gulati, Global Chief Strategy Officer, OYO Hotels & Homes said, “At OYO Hotels & Homes, we have built strong capabilities to work with distribution partners and are excited to begin this relationship with Sabre. Asset owners are the backbone of our business at OYO and we believe that this partnership will immensely help owners generate additional demand for the properties and widen their reach.”

“Sabre’s deep-rooted expertise and proven ability to handle large volumes of properties and transactions make them a partner of choice for OYO,” he added.

Top Leading Key Manufacturers are: Booking Holdings, TripAdvisor, Expedia, HomeAway, Kayak, QUNR, Ctrip, Orbitz, MakeMyTrip, TravelZoo, Sabre Corporation, Opodo, Travelgenio, Voyages, Webjet, Wotif.com and others. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

With the presence of a large pool of participants, the Global Online Travel Agency (OTA) Market is displaying a highly competitive business landscape, finds a new research report by Business Industry Reports (BIR). Booking Holdings, TripAdvisor, Expedia, HomeAway, Kayak, QUNR, Ctrip, Orbitz, MakeMyTrip, TravelZoo, Sabre Corporation, Opodo, Travelgenio, etc. are some of the key vendors of Online Travel Agency (OTA) across the world. These players across Online Travel Agency (OTA) Market are focusing aggressively on innovation, as well as on including advanced technologies in their existing products.

Region segment: This report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share (%) and growth Rate (%) of Online Travel Agency (OTA) in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America

Major Points in Table of Contents:

Global Online Travel Agency (OTA) Market Report 2020

1 Online Travel Agency (OTA) Definition

2 Global Online Travel Agency (OTA) Market Major Player Share and Market Overview

2.1 Global Major Player Online Travel Agency (OTA) Business Revenue

2.2 Global Online Travel Agency (OTA) Market Overview

3 Major Player Online Travel Agency (OTA) Business Introduction

3.1 Booking Holdings Online Travel Agency (OTA) Business Introduction

3.1.1 Booking Holdings Online Travel Agency (OTA) Revenue, Growth Rate and Gross profit 2014-2018

3.1.2 Booking Holdings Online Travel Agency (OTA) Business Distribution by Region

3.1.3 Booking Holdings Interview Record

3.1.4 Booking Holdings Online Travel Agency (OTA) Business Profile

3.1.5 Booking Holdings Online Travel Agency (OTA) Specification

