Online to Offline Commerce Market 2019-2025: Increasing Adoption of Orally Disintegrating Tablets, Growing Generics Market

Global Online to Offline Commerce Market was valued at USD 119.2 Billion in the year 2019. Global Online to Offline Commerce Market is further expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.2% from 2019 to reach USD 279.8 Billion by the year 2025. O2O (online to offline) refers to a new-type e-commerce model in which through the websites in the online shopping malls or their own websites, the merchants show the information of products and services to customers; meanwhile, through QR code, APP or location based service (LBS), customers login the online stores or filter the online products and services and then make the order and pay the bills, but they validate and experience the consumptions offline. This model not only meets the personalized demand of customers, but also helps the merchants to propagate their information of products and services faster, farther and wider.

Growth of the online travel Market is driven by the increase in internet penetration, rise in disposable income of people in emerging Market’s, and ease of comparing a variety of travel options online. Market players are introducing innovative travel and vacation package deals to assist travelers in making sound travel decisions as per their spending capability, such as affordable packages for international destination, discounts on car rentals and cash back on international flights.

Major market players in Online to Offline Commerce Market are Booking Holdings, Expedia, Uber, Didi Chuxing, Airbnb, Ctrip, Suning.com, Meituan Dianping, 58.com, Tuniu Corporation, Fang Holdings Limited, Leju Holding Limited, Alibaba Health, Ping An Good Doctor, Grab Holdings, eHi Auto Services Limited, and brief information of 4 more companies provided in the report.

Online to Offline Commerce Market Segmentation:

Online to Offline Commerce Market Overview, By Product

• Group-Buying Platform

• Online Shopping Platform

Online to Offline Commerce Market Overview, By Application

• Travel & Tourism

• Hotel Booking

• Ridesharing

• Restaurant

• Others

Online to Offline Commerce Market Overview, By Region

North America

• USA

• Canada

Europe

• Germany

• U.K.

• France

• Italy

• Rest of Europe

APAC

• China

• India

• Japan

• Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

