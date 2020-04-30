Online Lingerie Market Size, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2019 – 2025

Global Online Lingerie Market valued approximately USD 33400.00 million in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 11.50% over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The Online Lingerie Market is continuously growing in the global scenario at significant pace. Lingerie is a category of women’s clothing including at least undergarment (mainly brassieres) sleepwear, and lightweight robes. It is made-up of lightweight, smooth, stretchy, or decorative fabrics such as silk, chiffon, charmeuse, lycra or lace. Increasing female population, rising trend of online shopping, increasing demand from young women and increasing expenditure on personal appearance are the substantial driving factors of the market during the forecast period.

Moreover, increasing adoption of western culture & lifestyle is the factor that likely to creating lucrative opportunity in the near future. Further, wearing of lingerie offers several benefits such as it hide flaws, it give perfect shape to the body, it can boost confidence, it makes aspect of life easier, it can contribute in good health and so on, due to these benefits demand of lingerie is boosting among women in all over the world. However, longer delivery time and availability of offline retail stores are the factor that limiting the market growth of Online Lingerie during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of Global Online Lingerie Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share due to increasing demand for premium lingerie brands among women and rising adoption of smartphones in the region. Further, Europe is estimated to grow as second largest region in the global Online Lingerie market owing to rising trend of online shopping among women. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 owing to rising female population across the region.

The major market player included in this report are:

Jockey

L Brands

Maison Lejaby

Burberry

Wolf Lingerie

Calvin Klein

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Bra

Panties

Others

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Online Lingerie Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

