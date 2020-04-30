online language learning Market Worldwide Industry Overview, Supply Demand and Shortage, Trends, Demand, Overview, Forecast 2025
In online language learning Market, the language is taught to individuals via ICT tools and digital platforms including mobile games, apps, audio & video clips and online tutoring etc. The market growth is primarily driven by low learning cost and flexibility. The online programs for language learning are less-costlier than offline ones, and the learner is free to choose where, when and how long to practice. Moreover, surging acceptance of online platforms for language learning and presence of numerous apps which can be accessed easily, are likely to propel the growth of the market in near future. However, presence of open sources is expected to hamper the market growth.
The regional analysis of Online Language Learning Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. In region such as Asia-Pacific, Middle-East and Africa, rise in usage of passenger vehicles set the growth in Online Language Learning Market over the forecasted period 2018-2025. Asia-Pacific is estimated to hold a prominent share of the Online Language Learning market. Developing countries, such as India and China, are significant players boosting the demand for the Online Language Learning Market. Europe, North America and the Middle East and Africa are continuously witnessing infrastructural growth which fueling the demand of Online Language Learning Market over the coming years. Asia Pacific region is contributing towards the growth of global Online Language Learning Market and anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Type:
English
Mandarin
Spanish
Arabic
Others
By Application:
Individual learner
Institutional learners
By Regions:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2015, 2016
Base year – 2017
Forecast period – 2018 to 2025
The leading Market players mainly include-
Berlitz Languages
Linguatronics
Pearson ELT
Sanako
SANS Inc.
Dexway
Houghton Mifflin Harcourt
Live Lingua
Macmillan Education
Target Audience of the Online Language Learning Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
