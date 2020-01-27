Online Grocery Market Set to Register 25.7% CAGR During 2020-2025 | Carrefour, Longo, Kroger, Walmart, Amazon, Tesco, Coles Online, Target, BigBasket, ALDI, Schwan Food

Global Online Grocery Market Growth Status and Outlook 2020-2025
According to this study, over the next five years the Online Grocery market will register a 25.7% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 106790 million by 2025, from $ 42740 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Online Grocery business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Online Grocery market by type, application, key companies and key regions.
Companies Profiled in this report includes: Carrefour, Longo, Kroger, Walmart, Amazon, Tesco, Coles Online, Target, BigBasket, ALDI, Schwan Food, Alibaba, Honestbee, FreshDirect
Online grocery refers to the purchase of fresh and packaged food through online portals. Ways of buying groceries have evolved over a period of time, owing to easy availability of products through stores and online platforms.
This study considers the Online Grocery value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.
Packaged Foods
Fresh Foods
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.
Personal Shoppers
Business Customers
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Online Grocery market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Online Grocery market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Online Grocery players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Online Grocery with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Online Grocery submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Content:
1 Scope of the Report
2 Executive Summary
3 Global Online Grocery by Players
4 Online Grocery by Regions
5 Americas
6 APAC
7 Europe
8 Middle East & Africa
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
10 Global Online Grocery Market Forecast
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 Carrefour
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Online Grocery Product Offered
11.1.3 Carrefour Online Grocery Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 Carrefour News
11.2 Longo
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Online Grocery Product Offered
11.2.3 Longo Online Grocery Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 Longo News
11.3 Kroger
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Online Grocery Product Offered
11.3.3 Kroger Online Grocery Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 Kroger News
11.4 Walmart
