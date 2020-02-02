Online Gambling & Betting Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- 888 Holdings plc, Bet365 Group, Betfred, Fortuna Entertainment Group, GVC Holdings Plc

New Jersey, United States – The report titled, Online Gambling & Betting Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research. The Online Gambling & Betting market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The insightful research report on the Online Gambling & Betting market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Online Gambling & Betting players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics, and forecasts Online Gambling & Betting industry situations. According to the research, the Online Gambling & Betting market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the Online Gambling & Betting market.

Global online gambling & betting market was valued at USD 49.63 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 114.38 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 10.94% from 2019 to 2026.

Key players in the Global Online Gambling & Betting Market include:

888 Holdings plc

Bet365 Group

Betfred

Fortuna Entertainment Group

GVC Holdings Plc

Hong Kong Jockey Club

Kindred Group

mybet Holding

Paddy Power Betfair Plc