Online Education market Size & Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players and Competitive Strategies – Forecast to 2025

The Online Education market is developing and expanding at a significant pace. The Online Education market is mainly driven owing to growth in acceptance of distance learning courses and constant enhancements in the artificial intelligence arena in both developed & developing countries. Additionally, rising implementation of cloud-based solutions and improvements in IT security across the world is further aiding the growth of the market. Besides this, growing adoption of smartphones coupled with internet connectivity, and initiatives taken by governments to promote online education are likely to supplement the growth of the market during the forecast period. However, lack of knowledge about online education in some of the regions, and availability of free courses on the internet are expected to hamper the market growth.

The regional analysis of Online Education Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. In region such as Asia-Pacific, Middle-East and Africa, rise in usage of passenger vehicles set the growth in Online Education Market over the forecasted period 2018-2025. Asia-Pacific is estimated to hold a prominent share of the Online Education market. Developing countries, such as India and China, are significant players boosting the demand for the Online Education Market. Europe, North America and the Middle East and Africa are continuously witnessing infrastructural growth which fueling the demand of Online Education Market over the coming years. Asia Pacific region is contributing towards the growth of global Online Education Market and anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Content

Services

By Learning Type:

Synchronous Learning

Asynchronous Learning

By End User:

K-12 Education

Higher Education

Industry & Professional

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

The leading Market players mainly include-

BYJU,S

Dexler Education

Educomp Solutions

IGNOU

NIIT

Target Audience of the Online Education Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

