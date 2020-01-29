Online Advertising Market to Register Substantial Expansion by 2015 – 2021

Study on the Online Advertising Market

The market study on the Online Advertising Market published by PMR highlights the essential parameters that are expected to shape the growth of the Online Advertising Market in the upcoming years. The report maps the trajectory of the Online Advertising Market by taking into account historical data for the forecast period 2015 – 2021.

The presented study evaluates the different factors that are likely to influence the dynamics of the Online Advertising Market including the current trends and recent developments on the technological front. In addition, the micro and macro-economic factors that are likely to impact the growth of the Online Advertising Market during the assessment period are assessed in detail.

Critical insights enclosed in the report:

Country-wise assessment of the Online Advertising Market

Underlying opportunities for emerging players in the Online Advertising Market

Y-o-Y growth projection of the different segments and sub-segments of the Online Advertising Market

SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to provide a clear understanding of the various companies in the Online Advertising Market

Key strategies, product line, and market position of the established players in the Online Advertising Market

The report aims to provide answers to the following questions related to the Online Advertising Market:

Which product is expected to witness the highest adoption rate across various geographies?

What are the organic and inorganic strategies adopted by market players in the Online Advertising Market?

What are the current trends that are impacting the growth of the Online Advertising Market?

Who are the leading companies operating in the Online Advertising Market?

What are the marketing strategies adopted by key players to improve their sales and standing in the market?

Some of the major companies that are dominating in the online advertising market include IBM Corp., SAP AG, Oracle Corp., Salesforce.com Inc., Aplicor LLC, Adobe Systems Inc., ComScore Networks Inc., Ebay GSI Commerce, Lithium Technologies Inc., Demandware Inc., Attensity Corp., Microsoft Corp., LongJump CRM, OpenText Corp., StrongMail Systems Inc., Percussion Software Inc., Zoho CRM Inc., Yahoo Analytics, SugarCRM Inc., Netsuite Inc. and Sitecore Inc. among others.