Oncology Nutrition Market Progresses for Huge Profits During2017 – 2025

Oncology Nutrition Market 2019: Global Industry Insights by Global Players, Regional Segmentation, Growth, Applications, Major Drivers, Value and Foreseen till 2024

Drivers and Restraints

Numerous factors are catalyzing growth in the global market for oncology nutrition. Foremost among those are switch to enteral nutrition from parenteral. Other factors are surging demand for nutritional feeding in the homecare segment, increasing number of patients being treated for malnutrition arising from cancer, and cutting-edge clinical research on nutritional interventions. Further, continued development of elemental formulas and product, particularly with respect to non-GMO based formulas is also stoking demand in the market for oncology nutrition.

Posing a challenge to the market, on the other hand, are complications pertaining with tube feeding and few reimbursements policies. However, the spike in the number of cancer patients worldwide on account of changing lifestyles, dietary habits, and other things is expected to keep the market on a steady growth trajectory.

Global Oncology Nutrition Market: Trends and Opportunities

At present, the neck and head cancers are serving to drive significant demand in the global market for oncology nutrition. This is mainly on account of the tube feeding formulas for those afflicted with neck and head cancers. Such patients typically suffer from extreme conditions such as xerostomia, mucositis, dysgeusia, and nausea and vomiting which crimps nutritional uptake.

Some of the other types of cancers that are driving demand for products are stomach and gastrointestinal cancers, liver cancer, pancreatic cancer, breast cancer, esophageal cancer, lung cancer, and blood cancer, among others.

Global Oncology Nutrition Market: Regional Analysis

From a geographical standpoint, North America and Europe at present account for considerable share in the market for oncology nutrition. This is mainly because of the rising prevalence of chronic diseases and disorders and a large pool of elderly who are highly prone to chronic and acute ailments. Another factor stoking the market in the region are presence of numerous state-of-the-art long-term care facilities, namely nursing homes, homecare and hospices, and assisted living facilities. Those have emerged as great alternatives to hospitals. In addition, cost-cutting pressures in hospitals has resulted in preference for treatment at home. This is predicted to further push up demand for such feeding formulas.

Global Oncology Nutrition Market: Competitive Landscape

Some of the prominent participants in the global market for oncology nutrition are Abbott Laboratories, Danone, Nestle S.A., Fresenius Kabi AG, and B, Braun Melsungen AG. Most of them are deep-pocketed companies that have progressed on the back of continued product innovation and sagacious marketing strategies. The report studies their sales and revenues and prospects going forward. By leveraging market-leading analytical tools, it also tries to gauge the threats and opportunities awaiting them.

Global Oncology Nutrition Market by Geography:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

South America (Brazil etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

