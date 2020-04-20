OLED Microdisplay Market Technology Advancements 2020 to 2025

The report titled “OLED Microdisplay Market” has recently added by qymarketresearchstore to get a stronger and effective business outlook. It provides an in-depth analysis of different attributes of industries such as trends, policies, and clients operating in several regions. The qualitative and quantitative analysis techniques have been used by analysts to provide accurate and applicable data to the readers, business owners and industry experts

The ÊOLED microdisplay market was valued at USD 116.17Êmillion in 2019Êand it is expected to reach USD 505.76 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 34.1%, during the forecastÊperiod of (2020 – 2025).

Top Companies in the Global OLED Microdisplay Market: Raystar Optronics Inc., Micro OLED, Yunnan Olightek Opto-electronic Technology Co. Ltd, Winstar Display Co. Ltd, eMagin Inc., Kopin Corp., WiseChip Semiconductor Inc., Seiko Epson Corp., HOLOEYE Photonics AG, Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corp. and other

Scope of the Report

An organic light-emitting diode (OLED) is a light-emitting technology produced by placing a series of organic thin films between two conductors; OLED is a next-generation display technology that is replacing LCD. An OLED microdisplay has a very small screen; the display is usually less than two inches in diagonal. The earlier applications of microdisplays included rear-projection TVs and head-mounted display. OLED microdisplay types include near-to-eye and projections; these types find applications in AR/VR, heads-up display, mobile, personal electronics, cameras, full-color projection, among others. Applications are limited to automotive, healthcare, industrial, consumer electronics, military, and law enforcement.

North America to Hold Significant Market Share

– The United States is expected to be one of the fastest-growing markets in the world for AR and MR in the near future. Most of the companies advancing in this technology, including leading players, like Microsoft and Magic Leap, are based in the United States.

– Also, the United States is one of the largest markets for the media and entertainment industry. For instance, Microsoft HoloLens 2, released in February 2019 (Enterprise Edition), which is an AR headset, is a breakthrough in mixed reality technology. It has not yet been released for commercial usage.

– Moreover, NovaradÕs OpenSight AR System is the first solution for the Microsoft HoloLens mixed reality system that was cleared by the FDA for medical use. The system, for now, has been cleared only for planning the operation beforehand and not the actual operation.

