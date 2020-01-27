Oilseeds Market 2020-2024 Overview by Major Eminent Key Players- Monsanto Company (U.S), Sakata Seed Corp (Japan),KWS SAAT SE (Germany), Groupe Limagrain (France), Bunge Limited (U.S.), Takii & Co. Ltd. (Japan), Bayer CropScience AG (Germany), Wilmar International Limited (Singapore)

Global Oilseeds Market: By Seed Type (Cotton Seeds, Palm Seeds, Sunflower Seeds, Soybean Seeds, Groundnut Seeds, Vegetable Seeds, Others), By Trait Type (Conventional Seeds, Genetically Modified Seeds), By End-Product Application (Domestic, Industries, Bio-Fuels), and Geography – Market Estimation, Dynamics, Regional Share, Trends, Competitor Analysis 2013-2017 and Forecast 2018-2024

Market Outline: Oilseeds Market

Seeds are the embryonic plants enclosed in protective outer covering. Oilseeds are used in agriculture farming for the production of oils as end products. Generally, oils are produced from various crops such as soybean, cotton, palm seeds, cotton seeds, ground nuts, vegetables, and sunflower among others. These oils are used in the domestic purpose as a cooking oil, manufacturing of food and feed products, and other industrial applications. Nowadays, these oils are also used as biofuels in vehicles.

Some of the players in the global oilseeds market include:

Syngenta AG (Switzerland)

Monsanto Company (U.S)

Bayer CropScience AG (Germany)

Sakata Seed Corp (Japan)

KWS SAAT SE (Germany)

I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company (U.S.)

Groupe Limagrain (France)

Bunge Limited (U.S.)

Wilmar International Limited (Singapore)

Takii & Co. Ltd. (Japan)

Market Scope: Oilseeds Market

Global oilseeds market is segmented on the basis of seed type, trait type, application, and region

Based on the seed type, oilseeds market is segmented into the following:

Cotton Seeds

Palm Seeds

Sunflower Seeds

Soybean Seeds

Groundnut Seeds

Vegetable Seeds

Others

Based on the trait type, oilseeds market is segmented into the following:

Conventional Seeds

Genetically Modified Seeds

Based on the end-product application, oilseeds market is segmented into the following:

Domestic

Industries

Bio-Fuels

Oilseeds Market: Regional Analysis Includes:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

(Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia) Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

(Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.) North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

(the United States, Mexico, and Canada.) South America (Brazil etc.)

(Brazil etc.) The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

Key questions answered in the report include:

What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2024?

What are the key factors driving the global Oilseeds Market?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the global Oilseeds Market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in the global Oilseeds Market?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Oilseeds Market?

Trending factors influencing the market shares of the Americas, APAC, Europe, and MEA .

. What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the global Oilseeds Market?

