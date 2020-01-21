Oilfield Equipment Market Size, Status, Global Outlook 2019 To 2025

The Oilfield Equipment Market Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis along with Major Segments and Forecast, 2019-2025. The Oilfield Equipment Market report is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data (as applicable). Report explores the current outlook in global and key regions from the perspective of players, countries, product types and end industries. This Oilfield Equipment Market study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope and application of this report.

Top Companies in the Global Oilfield Equipment Market

Schlumberger, Baker Hughes, National Oilwell Varco, Weatherford International, Halliburton, Cameron, Aker Solutions, Transocean.

Crude oil prices have eased in the past few months and are enough to support the demand for oilfield equipment in the industry. However, the impact of rise in prices have not been universal, with latest development suggesting a surge in the US onshore output (mainly from the shale reserve) and comparatively less activity elsewhere, especially in offshore. The decline in crude oil prices has forced the oil & gas companies to invest in technology to reduce the breakeven prices and change their strategy, which has helped several marginal projects to become viable. As the crude oil prices are increasing and has already crossed USD 70 per barrel mark in May 2018, the upstream investment is expected to grow significantly and bring several projects online, thereby, driving the market.

In response to the downturn in crude oil prices in the past few years, the oil & gas companies not only reduced their activity level but also implemented sweeping efficiency programs to lower the operating cost. Operating cost in Norway has reduced by 30% during 2014-2017. Drilling an exploratory well in Norways offshore was half in 2017, as compared to 2014. The unit operating costs in the UK Continental Shelf has reduced by around 50% in the past two to three years. Other countries, such as United States has also witnessed similar trends. The lower operating cost coupled with rising crude oil price is expected to make several marginal projects economically viable during the forecast period.

North America is one of the Largest Market

North America is one of the largest market for oilfield equipment, driven by the increasing E&P activity in the US. The US rig count has increased by 9% in the first four months of 2018 and accounts for one of the largest share in the global active rig count. Hydraulic fracturing is the major reason behind the success. Also, the share of North America in global crude oil production has increased from 18.5% in 2001 to around 21% in 2017, which has resulted in increased demand for oilfield equipment in the region. Further, as the drilled wells are ready for production, the demand for oilfield equipment is expected to increase.

On the other hand, Mexicos crude oil production has been on decline since 2005 and to address the decline, the government had introduced energy reforms in 2014 ending the 75-year monopoly of PEMEX, a state owned oil & gas company. The Mexican government has offered several blocks for exploration in the past few years. The liberalization of the upstream sector has led to entering of 70 oil & gas operators in the country after several biddings for blocks. This is expected to create ample opportunity for oilfield equipment market in the long run.

The Oilfield Equipment market can be divided based on product types and its sub-type, major applications and Third Party usage area, and important regions.

This report segments the global Oilfield Equipment Market on the basis of Types are

Drilling Equipment, Pumps & Valves, Field Production Machinery, Others

On The basis Of Application, the Global Oilfield Equipment Market is Segmented into

Onshore, Offshore

Regions Are covered By Oilfield Equipment Market Report 2019 To 2025.

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

Significant Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports

-Detailed overview of Oilfield Equipment Market

-Changing Oilfield Equipment market dynamics of the industry

-In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application etc.

-Historical, current and projected Oilfield Equipment market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

-Competitive landscape of Oilfield Equipment Market

-Strategies of key players and product offerings

-Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

