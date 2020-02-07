Oilfield Crown Block Market Healthy Pace throughout the Forecast during2017 – 2025

In 2019, the market size of Oilfield Crown Block Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2019 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Oilfield Crown Block .

This report studies the global market size of Oilfield Crown Block , especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Oilfield Crown Block Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. Oilfield Crown Block history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

In global Oilfield Crown Block market, the following companies are covered:

competitive landscape of global oilfield crown block market include –

American Block Inc.

MHWirth

CHENGDU ZHONGHANG MACHINERY CO. LTD.

The Crosby Group

Puyang Sida Petroleum Machinery Co. Ltd

Global Oilfield Crown Block Market: Key Trends

At present, mounting demand for oil and gas to serve numerous end-use industries is indirectly benefitting oilfield crown block market. Oil and gas exploration from both conventional and non-conventional reservoirs requires specific assembly. The assembly is composed of a number of smaller equipment.

Crown block is a key component of the hoisting system of a drill rig. Crown block displays a number of features that aid the mechanical strength of a drill rig. In addition, crown block is quenching treated, displays anti-abrasion with a long service life.

Besides this, deepwater and ultra-deepwater sea exploration initiatives is serving to indirectly boost the oilfield crown block market. Discovery of oil wells and natural gas wells offshore has aroused the interest of several oil and gas companies in the world to carry out exploration.

Oil and gas exploration at offshore locations requires special assembly, of which crown block is a key component. This provides stimulus to the oilfield crown block market.

Lastly, shale boom especially in the U.S. has served to stoke demand for drilling equipment. Harnessing oil and gas from shale involves horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing that employs special assembly. The entire assembly includes a number of smaller equipment, which includes crown block. Thus, the crown block market is benefitted.

