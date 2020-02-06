Oil Refining Pumps Market Dynamics, Segments and Supply Demand 2018 to 2028

FMR’s report on Global Oil Refining Pumps Economy

In a Recent company intelligence research, FMR introduces the nitty-gritty of this worldwide Oil Refining Pumps marketplace contemplating 2014-2018 since the historical era and 2018 to 2028 since the specified period. The company report highlights trends, restraints, opportunities and the drivers . All of the market shares connected with the sections in addition to the industry are expressed concerning quantity and value.

As per the report, the Oil Refining Pumps Market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period 2018 to 2028 and reach a value of ~US$XX towards the end of 2029. The regional trade analysis along with the leading importers and exporters is included in the study. In addition, the supply-demand analysis and the key developments in the Oil Refining Pumps Market are highlighted in the report.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape in the report on oil refining pumps market provide details on the leading players in the market. This section includes compelling insights on the latest developments, key strategies, new product launches, and focus areas of the major players in the oil refining pumps market. A dashboard view along with the SWOT analysis of companies in the oil refining pumps market is also included in the report.

Key developments in oil refining pumps market by major players,

Xylem recently signed a MoU with Ethiopia’s Ministry of water, irrigation, and energy to improve water-security standards by providing additional sewage coverage and water-system optimization services.

Grundfos is planning to open its third pump production unit in India by 2020. Meanwhile, the company has already opened a new facility in Florida to serve water and wastewater industry.

KSB has added new submersible borehole pumps to its product portfolio. The newly launched pumps are capable of handling flow rate of up to 5000 m³ per hour.

Alfa Laval has won two orders to supply pumping systems for oil platforms in North Sea. The combined value of the orders is approximately SEK 175 million. The order includes offshore pumping system for injection of seawater in production wells and for firewater.

Gardner Denver Holdings Inc. has acquired DV systems. The acquisition will support the company to expand in Canadian market and leverage the company’s operational, commercial and R&D capabilities.

Definition

Oil refining pumps are used to transfer fluid from one location to another. Various types of oil refining pumps are centrifugal pumps, rotary pumps, and reciprocating pumps. Different types of oil refining pumps are integrated in the refining system for a specific purpose and play an important role in purifying and transporting different fluids.

About the Report

The report on oil refining pumps market provides key insights and forecast on the market. The important factors in the oil refining pumps market influencing the growth are also offered in the report. The objective of the report is to offer authentic information on the oil refining pumps market, enabling the readers to plan business strategies accordingly. The report also focuses on the challenges in the oil refining pumps market and growth opportunities for market participants.

Market Segmentation

The oil refining pumps market is segmented on the basis capacity, product type, application, and pumps characteristics. These major segments are further divided into sub-segments to offer clear picture on the oil refining pumps market.

Based on the capacity, the market is segmented into small (upto 500 gpm), medium (500-1000 gpm), and high (more than 1000 gpm). On the basis of product type, oil refining pumps market is segmented into reciprocating pumps, centrifugal pumps, and rotary pumps.

By application, the oil refining pumps market is segmented into refinery process, water circulating, special purpose, and water/wastewater. Based on pump characteristics, the oil refining market segment includes standard pumps, engineered pumps, and special purpose pump.

Additional Questions Answered

The report on the oil refining pumps market also offers answers to some important questions.

What will be the revenue share of centrifugal pumps in the oil refining pumps market?

Which region is expected to dominate the oil refining pumps market?

Which type of pumps based on capacity will witness highest growth in oil refining pumps market?

Which country in APAC will witness significant growth in oil refining pumps market?

Research Methodology

The report on the oil refining pumps market provides critical information on the market with the help of constructive research methodology. The research methodology to gain actionable and valuable insights on the oil refining pumps market includes both primary and secondary research. Interviews were conducted with the oil refining pumps market experts to gain important information on the growth of the oil refining pumps market along with the forecast. The insights garnered in the report are also cross-validated by interactions with industry experts during primary research.

