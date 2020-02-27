Oil-Based Printing Inks Market Report By Geography, By Key Players And By Trends Research by TBRC

TheBusinessResearchCompany’s Oil-Based Printing Inks Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The oil-based printing inks market consists of sales of oil-based printing inks. Oil-based inks consist of a pigment or pigments of the required color mixed with oil. For example, black inks are made from carbon blacks and thick linseed oil.

The global oil-based printing inks market was worth $ 22.01 billion in 2019. It is expected to grow at a rate of about 6% and reach $27.08 billion by 2023.

The oil-based printing inks market covered in this report is segmented by type into vegetable oil-based printing inks, mineral oil-based printing inks. It is also segmented by application into marking and coding, package printing, signage.

The present study exhibits the trends and market dynamics of the Oil-Based Printing Inks market in major countries – USA, China, Germany, Brazil, Japan, UK, Spain, Russia, France, Australia, Italy, India and rest of the world. The report also includes the study of the current issues with consumers and various future opportunities for the market.

The printing inks industry has introduced high-resolution replacement inks as a cost-effective alternative for barcode case coding applications. High resolution inks are more effective than traditional inks as they allow fine and solid printing at high speed. They also enable re-printability and drastically reduce the number of cleaning stencils required. For instance, in August 2018, IIMAK introduced Sure Scan II Plus, high-resolution replacement compatible inkjet ink, which reduces the cost of printing and downtime, and eliminates waste.

Some of the major players involved in the Oil-Based Printing Inks market are Nazdar Ink Technologies, Van Son Holland Ink Corp., Superior Printing Inks, Flint Group, Hubergroup, Sun Chemical, Wikoff Color Corp., and Siegwerk Druckfarben AG & Co.

