Oil and Gas Analytics Market to Discern Steadfast Expansion During 2017 – 2025

Drivers and Restraints

The plummeting crude oil prices combined with high costs of exploration and production of conventional and unconventional resources is driving the global oil and gas analytics market. The use of analytic tools is effective for obtaining real-time data at reduced cost and to improve production efficiency from 6% to 8%. The rising demand for midstream infrastructure will also augment the growth of this market over the next few years. Moreover, increasing volume of data in the oil and gas industry will further fuel the growth of the oil and gas analytics market between 2017 and 2025.

The abundance of unconventional resources in the U.S. is further favoring the market’s growth. In 2016, a U.S. based company Cobalt discovered a natural gas well in Block 20 offshore Angola and recent exploration of the well by Sonangol is expected to produce 2 million barrels of oil per day for the next three years.

The expansion of oil and gas refineries to cater to the increasing demand for petroleum products is expected to boost the growth of the oil and gas analytics market. For instance, in 2016, ExxonMobil announced that it will expand the refining capacity of Beaumont refinery to 40,000 barrels by 2018.

Strict government regulations for enhanced safety during oil and gas operations will further boost the market’s growth. The increasing investments in digital technology by oil and gas companies for increasing workforce productivity and reducing cost will fuel the growth of the global oil and gas analytics market in the coming years.

Global Oil and Gas Analytics Market: Regional Outlook

North America is the largest market for oil and gas analytics. In this region, the U.S. contributes significantly to the growth of this market due to the increasing exploration of unconventional resources. However, Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as a significant market for oil and gas analytics. The increasing number of refineries in India combined with the increasing capacity of existing refineries is fuelling the growth of the regional market. Europe accounts for a significant share in the global oil and gas analytics market. The increasing adoption of digital technology for optimizing oil and gas operations will drive the oil and gas analytics market in this region.

Major Companies Mentioned in Report

Some of the leading companies in the global oil and gas analytics market are Accenture, Drillinginfo Inc., Tableau Software, Capgemini, Deloitte, SAP SE, IBM, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Cognizant, Oracle, Hitachi Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Microsoft, TIBCO Software Inc., and SAS Institute Inc.

