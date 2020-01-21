Offshore Wind Turbine Market Huge Growth Opportunities and Trends to 2025

The Offshore Wind Turbine Market Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis along with Major Segments and Forecast, 2019-2025. The Offshore Wind Turbine Market report is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data (as applicable). Report explores the current outlook in global and key regions from the perspective of players, countries, product types and end industries. This Offshore Wind Turbine Market study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope and application of this report.

Top Companies in the Global Offshore Wind Turbine Market

ADWEN, MHI Vestas Offshore Wind, Senvion, Siemens Wind Power, AREVA WIND, Clipper Windpower, Doosan, Gamesa, GENERAL ELECTRIC, Samsung Heavy Industries, Sinovel Wind Group.

Offshore wind power or wind energy is the use of offshore constructed wind farms, usually on the continental shelf, to harvest wind energy and convert it into electrical energy.

Offshore wind technology is currently at a nascent stage of development and forms a small part of the global wind power market.

The wind power sector has progressed significantly since the installation of the first offshore wind farm in 1991, by Elkraft (now Orsted) at Vindeby, Denmark. Although, offshore wind accounts for marginal 0.2% of the global electricity generation, factors such as technology advancement, policy support, and a maturing supply chain are making offshore wind an increasingly viable option for renewables-based electricity generation. In 2017, the global offshore wind power installations reached 4,334 MW, thereby increasing the cumulative installed capacity of offshore wind capacity to 18,814 MW. Although 84% of the total offshore wind installations are in the European waters, the governments outside the European region, particularly in the Asia-Pacific and North America have set an ambitious target for the installation of offshore wind farms in their respective territorial waters. Installations are also moving further from shore into deeper waters with a substantial increase in the height of the turbine and the associated capacity. Moreover, growing investments for the development of offshore wind farms is expected to further supplement the demand for offshore wind turbines during the forecast period, which in turn, is expected to offer enormous potential for growth for the market players.

Falling Cost Supplementing Offshore Wind Installation

The cost of offshore wind projects in 2016 on an average were considered 150% higher than onshore wind and slightly more than 50% higher than utility-scale solar photovoltaic (PV) projects. However, the outcome of recent auctions in Europe that are scheduled to enter into operation in the early 2020s depicts a step reduction in costs, with an increasing trend toward unsubsidized offshore merchant wind power. The cost of subsidies has halved in the United Kingdom since 2015, witnessing a record decrease from GBP 120 per MWh to GBP per 57.50 MWh in 2017. A similar drop in bids was also seen in Netherlands and Denmark, for offshore wind farm development. Improved logistics and O&M costs, coupled with turbines getting bigger in size, have resulted in significant cost-reduction. With offshore wind installation being in the development phase as compared to other forms of renewables, the cost of offshore wind utilization is expected to fall further.

The Offshore Wind Turbine market can be divided based on product types and its sub-type, major applications and Third Party usage area, and important regions.

This report segments the global Offshore Wind Turbine Market on the basis of Types are

Horizontal Axis, Vertical Axis

On The basis Of Application, the Global Offshore Wind Turbine Market is Segmented into

Shallow Sea, Deep Sea

Regions Are covered By Offshore Wind Turbine Market Report 2019 To 2025.

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

Europe to Maintain High Growth Rate

In 2017, a 3.14 GW of record installation was witnessed in the European offshore wind industry, corresponding to 560 new offshore wind turbine installations across 17 wind farms. Although, the share of Europe reduced from approximately 90% in 2016 to 84% in 2017 in the total wind power installations, the total turbine installation was 13% higher than the previous record in 2015. Fourteen projects came online in 2017 including Europes first floating offshore wind farm. Furthermore, 6 new offshore wind project received Final Investment Decision (FID) in 2017, with numerous new projects are scheduled for FID in the coming year. This, in turn, is expected to present Europe as an excellent business destination for players involved in the wind farm business during the forecast period.

China Set to Become New Hotspot

In 2017, China alone witnessed an offshore installation of 1.16 GW with installation spread across 18 wind farms. The Jiangsu province alone leads the total installation with 968 MW in 2017. The country has set a target of 5 GW of offshore wind installation by 2020, which in turn, is expected to supplement the demand for wind turbines in the country. Policy support, falling cost, and improving logistics are expected to be instrumental in growing offshore wind turbine installation.

