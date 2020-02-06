Offshore Wind Energy Market to Exhibit Impressive Growth by 2025: International Company’s – GE, ABB, Siemens, MHI Vestas, EEW Group, A2Sea, Statoil, Alstom Energy

This report provides in-depth study on the current state of the Global Offshore Wind Energy Market 2020-2025. Key players in the Global Offshore Wind Energy Market have been identified through the secondary research and their market share has been determined through primary and secondary research. These include a study of annual and financial reports of top players and extensive interviews of leaders including CEOs, directors, and marketing executives.

Global Offshore Wind Energy Market Overview:

The report spread across 90 pages is an overview of the Global Offshore Wind Energy Market Report 2020. The Global Offshore Wind Energy Market is projected to grow at a healthy growth rate from 2020 to 2025 according to new research. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.

This report studies the Global Offshore Wind Energy Market over the forecast period of 2020 to 2025. The Global Offshore Wind Energy Market is expected to grow at an impressive Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) from 2020 to 2025.

The Global Offshore Wind Energy Market is segmented on the basis of Type, Application and Region. Offshore Wind Energy market is cover distinctive segment market estimate, both volume and value, also cover diverse businesses customers’ data, which is imperative for the makers.

Based on the Type, the Global Offshore Wind Energy Market is sub-segmented into Upto 1 MW, 1-3 MW, 3-5 MW, 5 MW and Above and others. On the basis of Application, the Global Offshore Wind Energy Market is classified into Shallow Water, Transitional Water, Deep Water and others.

In terms of the geographic analysis, The Offshore Wind Energy Market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Moreover, the presence of major players in the Offshore Wind Energy Market ecosystem results in the increasing adoption of these systems in APAC.

Latest Industry News:

ABB (December 17, 2019) – ABB and Equinor sign major frame agreement for oil and gas operations worldwide – The frame agreement continues more than three decades of collaboration, with ABB supporting Equinor to consider innovative opportunities in an era of greener, cleaner energy and increasing automation.

The agreement will see ABB leveraging its unique automation and intelligent digital solutions, including simulation technologies and processes, to enable cost savings, enhanced productivity and safety for brownfield and greenfield installations internationally.

“With our deep domain expertise across the energy industries, ABB is uniquely positioned to assist Equinor in extending the lifetime of its existing installed base, encompassing 19 offshore and four onshore sites around the world,” said Kevin Kosisko, Managing Director, ABB Energy Industries.

ABB has supported Equinor in projects and operations since the mid-1980s ranging from providing integrated safety and automation, electrical and telecommunication systems to the new Aasta Hansteen gas field, to supplying electrical and telecommunication systems for both the Mariner project in the North Sea and the Gina Krog project on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. ABB was the main automation and electrical contractor for the Peregrino project, offshore of Brazil, and is delivering an integrated ABB Ability™ safety and automation system to the Johan Castberg floating production storage and offloading project.

Top Leading Key in Players Global Offshore Wind Energy Market: Siemens, MHI Vestas, ABB, GE, EEW Group, A2Sea, Nexans, Adwen Offshore, Statoil, Orsted, Senvion, Sinovel, Petrofac, Vestas Wind Systems, Goldwind Science and Technology, Gamesa Corporacion Technologica, Dong Energy, Suzlon, Nordex, China Ming Yang Wind Power, Alstom Energy, Areva Wind, Clipper Wind Power, Doosan Heavy Industries and others. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

With the presence of a large pool of participants, the Global Offshore Wind Energy Market is displaying a highly competitive business landscape, finds a new research report by Business Industry Reports (BIR). Siemens, MHI Vestas, ABB, GE, EEW Group, A2Sea, Nexans, Adwen Offshore, Statoil, Orsted, Senvion, Sinovel, Petrofac, Dong Energy, Suzlon, Nordex, China Ming Yang Wind Power, Alstom Energy, Areva Wind, Clipper Wind Power, Doosan Heavy Industries are some of the key vendors of Offshore Wind Energy across the world. These players across Offshore Wind Energy Market are focusing aggressively on innovation, as well as on including advanced technologies in their existing products.

Region segment: Offshore Wind Energy Market report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share (%) and growth Rate (%) of Offshore Wind Energy in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America

