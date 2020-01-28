Offshore Wind Energy Market : Huge Growth Opportunity by Trend, Key Players and Forecast 2018 – 2028

In 2019, the market size of Offshore Wind Energy Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

segmentation will be done as commercial and industrial.

Global Offshore Wind Energy Market: Trends and Prospects

Despite the undeniable benefits such as larger turbine sizes and lower wind interference, which results in higher capacity and consequently lower per unit costs, offshore wind energy market faces hurdles such as expensive grid connections and costly maintenance and replacement components. However, with unending need for energy and growing awareness for renewable resources among the consumers, several major turbine manufacturers are actively investing in offshore turbine development. The report not only expects this factor to increase offshore wind energy market revenues but also in the control systems and wire and foundation. Ongoing research and development of this technology is expected to lead to better prototypes of offshore wind turbines, which will increase the capacity and thereby decrease the cost curves. Several governments across the globe are also favoring the installments of offshore wind energy.

Global Offshore Wind Energy Market: Regional Overview

Currently, North America is the most lucrative region, owing to aggressive pursue by several companies based in the country of the U.S. who are involved in extensive research and project planning. European market is led by the U.K., Germany, Sweden, and Denmark, while China is marked as a wild card. Emerging economy of China has aggressively added to its capacity and the country may well emerge as the market leader towards the end of the forecast period.

Siemens AG, Vestas Wind Systems A/S, Senvion SE, Sinovel Wind Group Company, and Alstom are some of the key players in the offshore wind energy market.

