Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics Likely to Remain the Most Prominent Region in the Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics Market Over the Forecast Period 2014 – 2020

Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics Market

FMI, in a recently published market study, offers valuable insights related to the overall dynamics of the Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics Market in the current scenario. Further, the report assesses the future prospects of the Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics by analyzing the various market elements including the current trends, opportunities, restraints, and market drivers.

As per the report, the Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics Market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period 2014 – 2020 and exceed a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029. The report suggests that significant progress in technology, growing investments towards R&D projects, and increasing awareness related to curbing industrial waste are some of the primary factors that are expected to drive the growth of the Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics Market during the assessment period 2014 – 2020.

The presented report offers a microscopic view of the market scenario in different regions. The political and economic environment are thoroughly assessed to provide clarity on the growth prospects of the Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics market in each regional market.

Key Information that can be drawn from the Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics Market Report:

The pricing structure of products offered by various market players

Growth prospects of the various segments and sub-segments in the Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics Market

Notable trends that are expected to impact the dynamics of the Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics Market

Recent mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, and strategic alliances

Growth opportunities for market players in various regional markets

This chapter of the report tracks the business prospects of prominent market players operating in the Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics Market. The revenue growth, market share, product portfolio, pricing, sales, and marketing strategies of each company is discussed in the report.

Important queries related to the Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics Market addressed in the report:

Who are the most prominent players in the Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics Market?

Which product is likely to be the ‘cash cow’ for the players in the Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics Market?

How are the market players reducing their environmental footprint?

Which region is expected to present a plethora of opportunities for market players in the Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics Market?

What are the different growth strategies adopted by market players?

key players in the OHV telematics market includeCaterpillar Inc., Daimler AG, General Motors Co., Omnitracs, MiX Telematics, Telogis, Verizon, Masternaut, AB Volvo, and TomTom. Participants in this market follow the strategy of acquisitions andmergers to enhance their market share and customer base. Moreover, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs)dealing in heavy equipment are going into strategic partnerships with aftermarket vendors to develop advanced solutions. For example, Telogis signed an agreement with Manitowoc Company Inc.in 2013to develop OHV solutions. OEMs do not have sufficient database infrastructure and face difficulty in providing solutions for mixed fleets. Partnering with aftermarket vendors helps OEMs to overcome this shortcoming. OEMs such as Caterpillar, Komatsu, Volvo, and John Deere work with aftermarket suppliers such as Navman Wireless and industry bodies to develop standard APIs for taking care of data such as vehicle identification, location, and hours of use. Rental fleet companies are now working towards standardisation of more advanced data feeds such as geo-fencing, immobilisation, safety devices and alerts.

Caterpillar and Trimble have developed a brand agnostic fleet management and site productivity solutions platform designed for contractors with mixed equipment fleets. The two companies are working on telematics via a joint venture company.

The Association of Equipment Management Professionals (AEMP) and Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM) have begun to standardise OHV telematics and provide necessary training to the potential OHV telematics customers. The challenge to install telematics for mixed fleets is expected to be addressed as original equipment manufacturers have started partnering with thirdparty vendors.

There have been many initiatives from AEMP and AEM to standardise and educate customers on the benefits of telematics yet the government regulations regarding safety and security are lacking in their intensity. Growth in the global market is further inhibited because heavy equipment fleet owners prefer basic telematics service due to the high cost associated with high end telematics.

Currently, OHV telematics is in its nascent stage due to limited awareness of the technology. However, globally, governments have been promoting the use of telematics in OHVs, and consumers have begun slowly to understand the importance of having telematics in their OHVs. Due to this, the global OHV telematics market is expected to expand. Mining, construction and industrial sector segments are expected to play an important role in the overall development of this industry.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data.It also contains projections usinga suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to categories such as market segments, geographies, types, technology and applications. The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes:

North America

Latin America

Asia Pacific

Japan

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Middle East & Africa

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts, and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors, along with market attractiveness within the segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and various geographies.

Report highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

