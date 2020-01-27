Occupancy Sensor Market to Soar at a CAGR of 18.31%, Trends & Forecast (2019 – 2026)

Big Market Research adds new “Global Occupancy Sensor Market Insights, Forecast to 2026” new report to its research database. The report spread pages and table and figures in it. The report provides information on industry trends, demand, top manufacturers, countries, material and application.

Global Occupancy Sensor Market is valued approximately at USD 2.10 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 18.31% over the forecast period 2019-2026. An occupancy sensor is an interior motion detecting device which is used to detect the existence of an individual or a person to automatically control lights or airing or temperature systems. This sensor uses ultrasonic, infrared, microwave and several other technologies. An occupancy sensor is usually used for providing automatic control, saving energy, complying with building codes and many more. Increasing demand for energy efficient devices, favorable government policies regarding energy saving and growing popularity of wireless occupancy sensors and increasing adoption in smart homes are the few factors responsible for high CAGR of the market over the forecast period. For instance: according to European Union, 68 million homes in Europe and North America is expected to be smart by the end of 2019.

Similarly, as per the source, between 2014 and 2019, the number of households adopted smart home systems is expected to result in about 38.2 million smart homes by 2019. Moreover, rising green building by the government and developments in vision-based intelligent occupancy sensor for HVAC system are the major factor likely to create lucrative growth opportunity to the market in the upcoming years. However, inconsistency issues related to wireless network systems along with false triggering of a switch by sensors are few factors anticipated to restrain the growth of global Occupancy Sensor market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Occupancy Sensor Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the high emphasis on innovations and advancements in occupancy sensors, such as intelligent occupancy sensor (IOS), image processing occupancy sensor (IPOS) and micro-phonics along with presence of favorable government plans and programs in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as supportive government plans and programs associated with energy saving as well as growth of wireless network infrastructure that would offer lucrative growth opportunities for the occupancy sensor market across Asia-Pacific region.

Global Occupancy Sensor Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America– U.S., Canada

Europe– UK, Germany.

Asia Pacific– China, India, Japan

Latin America– Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World

The report also presents detailed information about the major players as well as some minor players of the Occupancy Sensor sector.

Occupancy Sensor Market Key Segments:

Global Occupancy Sensor Market Key Players mentioned in our report: Legrand, Schneider Electric, Eaton, Johnson Controls, Acuity Brands, Leviton Manufacturing, Lutron Electronics, Honeywell, Hubbell Incorporated, Siemens

By Type: Residential, Commercial

By Applications: Lighting Control, HVAC, Security & Surveillance.

The research reveals the performance of each player active in the industry. Also, the report offers an overview of recent developments of each player in the market. All these insights provided in the report are valuable to anyone interested in investing in the Occupancy Sensor industry. These insights may help them in determining the strength of their competitors and take the required steps to gain a dominant position in the industry.

Additionally, the research report delivers complete analysis of the key segments of the Occupancy Sensor sector with the help of charts, graphs, and tables. An overview of each market segment such as type, application, and region are also provided in the report. Investors, stakeholders, product managers, marketing officials, and other professionals in search of detailed data on supply, demand, and future predictions would find the report beneficial.

This research report is prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market by expert analysts. The insights provided in the report would help stakeholders determine investment suitability and market players to take hold of opportunities for partnerships, collaborations, and agreements.

