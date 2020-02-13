Obesity Intervention Devices Market expected to Grow faster with key winning strategies

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, ” Obesity Intervention Devices Market by Product Type (Gastric Bands, Electrical Stimulation System, Gastric Balloon System, Gastric Emptying System, and Appetite Suppressors), Method of Development (Trans-Oral, Endoscopy, and Surgery), and End User (Hospitals, Gastroenterology Clinics, and Ambulatory Surgical Centers): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027“.

The Global market size of Obesity Intervention Devices market is $XX million in 2019 with XX CAGR, and it is expected to reach $XX million by the end of 2027 with a CAGR of XX% from 2020 to 2027.

Some of the major players operating in the obesity intervention devices market include Medtronic (Covidien PLC), EnteroMedics, Inc, Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, Cousin Biotech, Aspire Bariatrics Inc, Obalon Therapeutics Inc, and GI Dynamics, Johnson and Johnson, Spatz FGIA Inc., Cousin Biotech, W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc., and ReShape Lifesciences, Inc. (formerly EnteroMedics Inc.)

Obesity Intervention Devices Market Key Segments:

By Product Type

Gastric Bands

Electrical Stimulation System

Gastric Balloon System

Gastric Emptying System

Appetite Suppressors

By Method of Development

Trans-Oral

Endoscopy

Surgery

By End User

Hospitals

Gastroenterology clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

By Region