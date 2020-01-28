Oats Market Foraying into Emerging Economies 2019-2027

A thorough study of the competitive landscape of the global Oats Market has been given, presenting insights into the company profiles, financial status, recent developments, mergers and acquisitions, and the SWOT analysis. This research report will give a clear idea to readers about the overall market scenario to further decide on this market projects.

This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Oats from 2014-2019, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2019-2025 by region country and subsectors. It covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Oats market

Detailed profiles of the providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, product portfolio of oat manufacturers, and recent developments in the oats market space. Some of the key players analysed are Nestlé S.A., Quaker Oats Company, The Kellogg Company, General Mills, Inc., Pioneer Foods Ltd., The Hain Celestial Group, Inc., Marico Limited, B&G Foods, Inc., Post Holdings, Inc., Grain Millers, Inc., Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods, Inc., Richardson International Limited, Bagrry’s India Ltd, Nature’s Path Foods, NOW Health Group, Inc., Helsinki Mills Ltd., Morning Foods Limited, Avena Foods Limited, Blue Lake Milling Pty Ltd. (CHB Group), and Unigrain Pty Ltd, among other oat manufacturers.

Global Oats Market – By Product Type

Oat Groats Whole Oats Steel Cut Oats

Rolled Oats

Oats flour

Global Oats Market – By End Use

Breakfast Cereals

Bakery Products

Snacks & Savories

Others

Global Oats Market – By Distribution

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online Retail

Others

Global Oats Market – By Region

North America

Mexico

Latin America

Germany

U.K.

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Australia & New Zealand

APAC

MEA

The data analysis for global oats market is estimated in terms of value and volume consumption. To arrive at the volume consumption of oats, production data of countries producing oats across the globe has been taken into consideration. In addition to, the production of oats varieties in top producing countries is also tracked and further their import-export in the global market is tracked for understanding consumption in key countries. Furthermore, Future Market Insights estimated volume data on consumption of oats for several countries by understanding the demand and supply of oats. It includes production, growth, volume and value sales, transition, pricing, per capita consumption, population, consumer preference, and consumption of oats among end user verticals is scrutinized.

FMI then determined the volume consumption of oats across various regions including North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. Forecasting is done on internal proprietary model using different macro-economic, industry-based demand driving factors impacting the market and its forecast trends. By identifying and allocating a weighted score to forecast factors that influence the demand for oats. These factors were the representative of an entire value chain, as well as the macro-economic indicators such as production, per capita consumption of oats, per capita spending on food products have been taken into consideration to arrive at the volume consumption of oats in respective countries.

Weighted average selling price for oats was considered to estimate the market size for top oats consuming countries. These prices were captured in their respective countries and then converted into USD to offer forecasts in one consistent currency standard.

Given the characteristics of the market, FMI triangulated the data based on supply side, demand side, and dynamics of the global oats market. To develop the global oats market forecast, FMI analyzed various factors to understand their respective impact on the target market. However, quantifying the market across the abovementioned segments is more a matter of quantifying expectations and identifying opportunities rather than rationalizing them after the forecast has been completed.

It is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating economy, we not only provide forecasts in terms of CAGR but also analyze on the basis of key parameters, such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth, to understand predictability of the market and identify the right opportunities.

Another key feature of this report is analysis of the global oats market and the corresponding revenue forecast in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is usually overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales perspective in the global oats market.

To understand key segments in terms of their growth and performance in the global oats market, Future Market Insights has also presented a market attractiveness index. The resulting index should help providers identify existing market opportunities in the global oats market.

The report covers an in-depth analysis of all components of value chain in the global oats market. In the final section of the report on the global oats market, competitive landscape is included to provide a dashboard view of global oats manufacturers.

Table of Contents

Report Overview: It includes six chapters, viz. research scope, major manufacturers covered, market segments by type, Oats market segments by application, study objectives, and years considered.

Global Growth Trends: There are three chapters included in this section, i.e. industry trends, the growth rate of key producers, and production analysis.

Oats Market Share by Manufacturer: Here, production, revenue, and price analysis by the manufacturer are included along with other chapters such as expansion plans and merger and acquisition, products offered by key manufacturers, and areas served and headquarters distribution.

Market Size by Type: It includes analysis of price, production value market share, and production market share by type.

Market Size by Application: This section includes Oats market consumption analysis by application.

Profiles of Manufacturers: Here, leading players of the global Oats market are studied based on sales area, key products, gross margin, revenue, price, and production.

Oats Market Value Chain and Sales Channel Analysis: It includes customer, distributor, Oats market value chain, and sales channel analysis.

Market Forecast – Production Side: In this part of the report, the authors have focused on production and production value forecast, key producers forecast, and production and production value forecast by type.