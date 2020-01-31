Oat Extracts Market: Strategic Analysis to Understand the Competitive Outlook of the Industry, 2018 – 2026

The Oat Extracts market research encompasses an exhaustive analysis of the market outlook, framework, and socio-economic impacts. The report covers the accurate investigation of the market size, share, product footprint, revenue, and progress rate. Driven by primary and secondary researches, the Oat Extracts market study offers reliable and authentic projections regarding the technical jargon.

Market Segmentation

On the basis of source type, the global oat extracts market has been segmented as –

Organic

Conventional

On the basis of extract type, the global oat extracts market has been segmented as –

Oat Beta Glucans

Oat Avenanthramides

On the basis of application, the global oat extracts market has been segmented as –

Personal Care Skincare Haircare Cosmetics Body Care Shaving Care

Pharmaceutical

Dietary Supplements

Others

Global Oat Extracts Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global Oat Extracts market are Oat Services Ltd., Koninklijke DSM N.V., Bramble Berry Inc., Charkit Chemical Company LLC, Naturex Company, Universal Preserv-A-Chem Inc., Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc., Beacon CMP Corporation, MakingCosmetics Inc., Ceapro Inc., Croda International PLC, and others.

Growing skin care industry in developing the region, changing consumer buying behavior, fast-growing middle-class income group, changing lifestyles, dietary behavior, and increasing distribution channel in developing countries are some of the leading factors driving the growth of the global oat extracts market. Moreover, it is an excellent source of energy that helps in fighting skin against cold and fatigue coupled with they are recommended to treat acne, eczema, excess sebum, itching, and various other skin conditions is expected to grow the oat extracts market during the forecast period.

Global Oat Extracts Market: Key Developments

In 2017, Naturex acquired Swedish Oat Fiber company- a specialized Swedish manufacturer of oat-based extracts and ingredients, to strengthen its market position in the natural nutrition market along with expand its customer base by entering into new market.

Opportunities for Global Oat Extracts Market Participants

Changing consumer lifestyle in emerging markets, enhancing consumer interest towards personal grooming, increase in adoption of anti-aging products by the ageing population, and companies are adopting product premiumization strategies are the factors due to which oat extracts market revenue is expected to grow at a rapid growth rate, over the forecast period. Moreover, companies are investing more in developing countries and adopting aggressive marketing strategies to create consumer awareness along with expanding market share through new product development is the primary factor accelerating the growth of the oat extracts market.

