Nurse Calling Systems Market Precise Study on Factors, Market Drivers and Key Players Strategies Analyzed Till 2025

The healthcare IT industry is more complex and has wide range of products and services offered that have strong support in healthcare facilities. The advances in technology and effective integration of IT in healthcare information systems has become of the major development today. Most of the developed countries has sophisticated healthcare infrastructure that adapt advanced technological devices and implement them for providing best healthcare service for public. In developing nations, the healthcare facilities are expected to grow steadily as government is focusing in developing healthcare infrastructure and offering basic level of healthcare facilities in rural and urban areas, while in cities there is availability of advanced healthcare systems.

Nurse calling systems have created effective communication to every patient and has drawn attention of m any hospitals and other healthcare centers. This acts as an emergency alert system, which delivers right mode of communication by patients to seek help from nurse. These systems are designed to keep the relevance of quality and nursing in currents healthcare context that gives high priority to enable effective management nursing staff

The factors such as improve patient safety and eradicate medical errors, focus on better performance and cost reduction, presence of large pool of patients in emerging markets, and technological adavanmenet such as increase access control are allowing nurse call systems to offer a wide-ranging healthcare communication solution. For instance, Pulse RTLS by Azure Healthcare is the second evolution of Austco’s innovative Tacera Pulse software suite that has brought an significant clinical business intelligence solutions. It basically gives right message at right time (point A to point B) as alert system Nurse Calling Systems Market

The market is expected to witness a substantial growth due to the emergence of integrated and mobile nurse call systems that has eventually fueled the innovation of many nurse call systems. The markets in India, Brazil, and China are expected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period mainly due to the presence of patients affected with various chronic disorders.

Nurse call system continue to demonstrate substantial improvements in patient outcomes by delivering high-quality services. This factor provides huge potential for market growth in both developed and developing countries with a wide range of opportunities. Vendors are investing hugely in R&D activities in the development of new products to gain major market share globally.

Market Analysis: The “Global Nurse Call Systems Market” is estimated to witness a CAGR of 12.7% during the forecast period 2017–2023. The Nurse Call Systems market is analyzed based on three segments – product type, end-users, and regions.

Product Analysis: The “Global Nurse Call Systems Market” segments include Integrated nurse call systems, wireless nurse call systems, basic audio/visual nurse call systems, and intercoms nurse call systems. Integrated nurse call systems is dominating the market and has most innovative andamong the fastest growing products in the global nurse call systems market. This segment is expected to grow at CAGR 13.1% during the forecast period. The basic audio/visual nurse call systems is widely accepted in most of the developed countries and have strong hold of Tier II and Tier III hospitals gobally. Opportunities for growth in the emerging countries of LATAM and APAC remain vast. Increasing adoption of wireless nurse call systems in tier I or multispecialty hospitals, particularly in developed countries and the growing availability of nurse call systems contribute to the growth of the market.

Regional Analysis: The regions covered in the report are the North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and ROW. The market is highly fragmented due to the presence of many vendors in the market. The innovation in development in medical devices especialy healthcare IT devices has introduced products in the market from both leading and new entrants in the market. The vendors are focusing on the expansion of new application to offer novel devices, which find use in hospitals, ASCs, Homecare, Assisted Living Centers, Meidcal offices and advanced diagnostics centers. Also, the key vendors focus on expanding their business by mergers & acquisition, through partnerships, and by attending conference & trade shows.

North America is set to be the leading region for the nurse call systems market growth followed by Europe. There has been a significant increase in the number of individuals undergoing treatment for various chronic disorders in the US. As a result, the presence of sophisticated healthcare infrastructure adopts the advanced nurse call systems owing to high demand of nurse call systems in this region.

Europe accounted for the second largest market with advancement in healthcare facilities and chronic disorders being one of the rising burden for hospitalization of individuals. In 2015, the public spending on healthcare in Europe amounted to 18% of the overall government expenditure. In Middle East and Sub-Saharan Africa, the mortality rate due to stroke is expected to triple in the next few years and is expected to lead to increased hospitalization and permanent disabilities. Europe is considered one of the largest markets for advancement in technologies and is likely to have highest investment in IT integration to create smart deliverables. The government initiatives, standard healthcare infrastructure, increased focus on healthcare expenditure have made the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and France to offer quality health. Further, nursing homes and many other healthcare facilities are focused in improvising the communication by adopting nurse call systems. Further, the increased strategic alliances between local and regional companies will have strong impact on the demand and sales of nurse call systems.

The APAC neurosurgical devices market revenue is expected to reach $540.5 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 17.5% during the forecast period 2016–2023.

The factors such as high prevalence of chronic diseases, presence of a large pool of patients, increase in disposable income, and rise in awareness about nurse call systems are owing to a substantial growth in various healthcare facilities in this region.

APAC is witnessing a rapid growth in the healthcare industry. The emerging countries such as India and China are majorly focusing to improve their healthcare infrastructure and the governments have taken initiatives to develop the healthcare facilities in both urban and rural areas. The increased demand for better services among patients and the increased life expectancy in this region is expected to boost the IT investment in the region. Also, the increase in government spending in healthcare, infrastructure, research centers, and the establishment of manufacturing facilities by major vendors are influencing high growth in the market.

Key Players: Azure Healthcare Ltd., Ascom Holding AG, Cornell, Hill-Rom Holding, Inc, and other predominate & niche players.

Competitive Analysis: At present, the market is dominated by integrated nurse call systems having the maximum number of sales in the market. Vendors are focusing on investing a huge amount in R&D activities to develop new innovative products in the market with newer application to offer novel devices. Most of the vendors in the market are focused on expanding their business by mergers & acquisitions, through partnerships, and trade shows. Big players such as Azure Healthcare Ltd., Ascom Holding AG, Cornell, and Hill-Rom Holding, Inc. along with the collaboration with hospitals, ASCs, and other healthcare facilities is expected to increase the demand of nurse call systems in the market, which are expected to grow tremendously during the forecast period. Significant investments in R&D and increasing awareness about wireless/mobile nurse call systems in the market are expected to boost the market growth.

Benefits: The report provides complete details about the usage and adoption rate of nurse call systems in developed and developing regions. With that, key stakeholders can know about the major trends, drivers, investments, vertical player’s initiatives, government initiatives towards the nurse call systems adoption in the upcoming years along with the details of commercial nurse call systems available in the market. Moreover, the report provides details about the major challenges that are going to impact on the market growth. Additionally, the report gives the complete details about the key business opportunities to key stakeholders to expand their business and capture the revenue in the specific verticals to analyze before investing or expanding the business in this market.

