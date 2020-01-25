Nuclear Reactor Market Set to Witness Steady Growth through2017 – 2025

TMRR in its latest research report states that the global market size of Nuclear Reactor market was $XX million in 2018 with XX CAGR from 2014 to 2018, and is expected to reach $XX million by the end of 2029 with a CAGR of XX% from 2019 to 2029.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=B&rep_id=335&source=atm



Segmentations

The global nuclear reactor market can be segmented on the basis of the types of reactors. Many types of reactors have been proposed and some of these have been reveled and developed at a commercial level. These include Magnox, AGR, BWR, PWR, CANDU, and RBMK. Magnox reactors are named after the magnesium alloy used in the encasing of fuel. Fuel rods sheathed in Magnox reactors are loaded into upright channels in the core graphite blocks. Magnox reactors were a very early reactor design and used graphite as a moderator and gas as coolant. The Advance Gas Cooled Reactors (AGR) use stainless steel cladding and uranium dioxide as fuel. The AGR reactors were developed to work on higher temperatures to achieve greater efficiencies and higher power densities to reduce overall capital costs.

Global Nuclear Reactor Market: Regional Analysis

In the North America, nearly 15% of the power demand in Canada is met by nuclear energy, which is possible due to the massive natural reserves of nuclear fuel in the region and the strong government support shown for nuclear power. Players in the global nuclear reactor market have often found it fit to invest in the Canadian reactor market. 19% of the power demand in the U.S. is currently fulfilled by nuclear energy. A high level of experience in nuclear technology, continuous design improvements implementation, and concerted and positive approaches towards working with foreign governments and firms have made the U.S. a very strong region in the global nuclear reactor market from an investment point of view for players. In Asia Pacific region, South Korea generates nearly 30% of its power from nuclear, followed by Japan, whose 15% of total energy requirement is fulfilled by nuclear energy. In the Europe, France generates almost 75% to 80% of its power from nuclear energy.

Global Nuclear Reactor Market: Players Mentioned in the Report

The key players in the global nuclear reactor market so far have been FirstEnergy Nuclear Generation Corp., Lightbridge Corp, Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction CO, Ltd., and Areva Inc.

For regional segment, the following regions in the Nuclear Reactor market have been covered

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Latin America

