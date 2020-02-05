Nuclear Reactor market global industry analysis from 2019 to 2024 explored in latest research

The Global Nuclear Reactor market report has been compiled by the best subject matter experts and market research professionals to ensure that the data in the report is obtained from the most authentic sources and the forecast is of the highest accuracy.

Nuclear reactors are devices designed to maintain a chain reaction producing a steady flow of neutrons generated by the fission of heavy nuclei. They are, however, differentiated either by their purpose or by their design features. In terms of purpose, they are either research reactors or power reactors.

Research reactors are operated at universities and research centers in many countries; including some where no nuclear power reactors are operated. These reactors generate neutrons for multiple purposes, including producing radiopharmaceuticals for medical diagnosis and therapy, testing materials and conducting basic research.

Rapid population growth along with improved lifestyle has resulted in an augmented energy demand from households. Rising demand for a variety of products has driven industrial developments in various countries, thus increasing energy requirements from manufacturing sector.

Areva

CNNC

Rosatom

Westinghouse Electric Company

CGN

Hitachi GE Nuclear Energy

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

KHNP

Pressurized water reactor (PWR)

Boiling water reactor (BWR)

Pressurized heavy water reactor (PHWR)

Gas-cooled reactor (AGR & Magnox)

Light water graphite reactor (RBMK & EGP)

Fast neutron reactor (FBR)

Generating electricity

Moving aircraft carriers and submarines

Others

North America

South America

Asia & Pacific

Europe

MEA (Middle East and Africa)

Market Overview Industry Chain Environmental Analysis Market Segmentation by Type Market Segmentation by Application Market Segmentation by Region Market Competitive Major Vendors Conclusion

