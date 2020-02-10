North American Chlorinated Paraffin Market Overview with Demographic Data and Industry Growth Trends 2018-2025

North American Chlorinated Paraffin Market Outlook 2025:

The North America chlorinated paraffin market size was $599 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $748 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 2.7% during the forecast period, 2018-2025. Chlorinated paraffin is produced by synthesis of chlorine gas unbranched paraffin fractions at temperature range of about 80–100°C. Chlorinated paraffins are used as secondary plasticizers for polyvinyl chloride (PVC) and are expected to partially replace primary plasticizers such as phthalates and phosphate esters in the near future. Chlorinated paraffin offers advantages such as flame retardancy and low-temperature strength as well as increases the flexibility of the materials.

Chlorinated paraffin is added to PVC, to improve its flame retardancy while maintaining the low temperature properties such as strength of plastic. Augmentation in the North America PVC industry is expected to boost chlorinated paraffin market growth in the near future. In addition, technological advances coupled with escalating demand for products with PVC content such as sheets, tubes, pipes, wires, and cables, is expected to drive the demand for chlorinated paraffin during the forecast period. The North America chlorinated paraffin market growth is characterized by vivid opportunities to market players, owing to disposable incomes and rapid growth in the North American countries.

The North America chlorinated paraffin market is segmented based on product type, application, and country. Based on product type, the market is classified into short-chain, medium-chain, and long-chain. Based on chlorine content, each product type is further segmented into less than 40%, 40%–70%, and more than 70%. The market is bifurcated into lubricating additives, plastics, rubber, paints, metal working fluids, and adhesives, based on applications. By country, the market is analyzed across U.S., Canada and Mexico.

By application the chlorinated paraffin market is segmented into lubricating additives, plastics, rubber, paints, metal working fluids, and adhesives. In 2017, lubricating additives and metal working fluids segment accounted for the major share in the market. Metal working fluids is the top investment pocket in the chlorinated paraffin market. This is attributed to the increase in demand for extreme pressure additives in metalworking fluids, allowing the machining of difficult-to-machine materials.

Moreover, the strong barrier to corrosion and thermal resistance property is expected to propel the stakeholders to capitalize on the underlying opportunities in this industry. Metal working fluids are widely used in industries, such as automobile, precision engineering, and machinery construction. Thus, owing to the high growth rate and the significant revenue of these industries, the segment is anticipated to provide high stability along with significant return on investment for the stakeholders.

Major companies have adopted agreement, product launches, expansions, mergers, and agreements to sustain the intense competition in this market. The key players profiled in the report include Ajinomoto Fine-Techno, Caffaro Industries, Dover Chemical, INOVYN ChlorVinyls, JSC Kaustik, Petroleum Additives, Pioneer Americas, Inc. and Ferro Corporation.

Key Benefits For North America Chlorinated Paraffin Market:

This report provides an extensive analysis of the current trends and emerging estimations & dynamics in the North America chlorinated paraffin market.

In-depth analysis of chlorinated paraffin market size is conducted and estimations for key segments between 2017 and 2025 are provided.

Competitive intelligence (of leading manufacturers and distributors of chlorinated paraffin) helps understand the competitive scenario across the countries in North America.

North America chlorinated paraffin industry analysis for factors that drive and restrain the growth of the market are provided.

Chlorinated paraffin industry analysis is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring the top competitors within the market framework.

In depth analysis of chlorinated paraffin market share for each segment with respect to each country is also detailed in the report.

Key market players are profiled and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which provide a competitive outlook of the chlorinated paraffin industry trends.

