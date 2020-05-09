North America Refinished Paints Market | Analysis By Type, Technology,Vehicle Type,Layer Trends and Forecast to 2025

North America Refinished Paints Market, By Resin Type (Polyurethane Resin, Epoxy Resin, Acrylic Resin), Technology (Solventborne Coating, Waterborne Coating, Powder Coating), Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Buses, LCV, Trucks), Layer (Primer, Basecoat, Clear coat, Sealer) By Geography (U.S., Canada, Mexico) – Trends and Forecast to 2025

North America Refinished Paints Market is expected to reach USD 2,201.23 Million by 2025 from USD 1,628.40 Million in 2017, at a CAGR of 4.0% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Growing demand for automobiles, rising demand for recreational vehicle (RV), and surge in repair and maintenance activates are the key driving factors in the refinished paints market. Although, volatility in raw material prices and upgraded safety features on advanced vehicles could hamper the growth of the North America refinished paints market.

Market Segmentation: North America Refinished Paints Market

The North America refinished paints market is segmented based on resin type into four notable segments as polyurethane resin, epoxy resin, acrylic resin and others. In 2017, polyurethane resin market is likely to dominate market with 50.3% market shares and is estimated to reach USD 1,152.62 million by 2025. It is growing at the highest CAGR of 4.5% in the forecast period.

The North America refinished paints market is segmented based on vehicle type into four notable segments passenger car, buses, LCV and trucks. In 2018, passenger car market is likely to dominate market with 68.5% shares and is estimated to reach USD 1,531.11 million by 2025. It is growing at a CAGR of 4.2% in the forecast period.

The North America refinished paints market is segmented based on technology into three notable segments; solvent borne coating, waterborne coating and powder coating. In 2018, solvent borne coating market is likely to dominate market with 48.0% shares and is estimated to reach USD 1,011.62 million by 2025. It is growing at a CAGR of 3.3% in the forecast period.

The North America refinished paints market is segmented based on layer into four notable segments; primer, basecoat, clear coat and sealer. In 2018, primer market is likely to dominate market with 37.9% shares and is estimated to reach USD 792.33 million by 2025. It is growing at a CAGR of 3.2% in the forecast period.

The North America refinished paints market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market.

Key Drivers: North America Refinished Paints Market

The major factors contributing to the growth of the market includes growing demand for automobiles, rising demand for recreational vehicle (RV), and surge in repair and maintenance activates are the key driving factors in the refinished paints market.

Key Points: North America Refinished Paints Market

Axalta Coating Systems, LLC is going to dominate the North America refinished paints market followed by Akzo Nobel N.V., Donglai., Novol SP. Z o.o., Noroo Paint & Coatings Co., Ltd. (subsidiary of noroo holdings co., ltd.), the Lubrizol Corporation, Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. , KCC Corporation., Mipa SE, Cresta Paint Industries LTD. , The Sherwin-Williams Company, Alpscoating., Guangzhou Zhenroumei Chemical Coating Limited, KAPCI Coatings, PPG Industries, Inc. , BASF SE, 3M, Axalta Coating Systems, LLC, Kansai Paint CO.,LTD among others.

Polyurethane resin is expected to dominate the North America refinished paints market with the highest CAGR of 5% in 2018.

Passenger Car is driving the market with highest market share of 68.5% in 2018.

