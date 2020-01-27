North America Potting Compound Market Anticipated to Reach $931 Million By 2025

The North America potting compound market was valued at $ 728 million in 2017 and is projected to reach $ 931 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.2% from 2018 to 2025. Potting compounds are encapsulants compound that are used in the electronic assembly to secure the electronic component, equipment, and products by maintaining its quality. Silicone, epoxy, and polyurethane are the most important resins used in the potting process, which exhibit outstanding properties against environmental conditions.

Potting is a process of filling an electronics component with solid or gelatinous compounds in order to electrically insulate a device and to protect it from the surrounding environment. Thermosetting plastics or silicone rubber gels are frequently used in potting compound, though epoxy resins are also very common compound. It is flame retardants, vibration, and heat resistant compound. Potting compounds find a large range of applications in the electronics sector includes capacitors, cable joints, solenoids, memory devices, microprocessors, and others.

The growing electronics sector is expected to increse the demand for potting compounds in future. In addition, factors such as, the rising demand from other end-use industries such as transportation and aerospace is also expected to drive the growth of the North American potting compounds market over the coming years. However, stringent government regulations that affect to the reduction of VOC (Volatile Organic Compounds) emissions are expected to restrain the growth of the North American potting compounds market. As the market is developed fully in North America, the only way for manufacturers to stand out is to adopt strategies such as product development and mergers & acquisitions. Moreover, increase in investment on R&D activities for potting compound product is offer to healthy growth opportunity to the North America potting compound market.

North America Potting Compound Market, by Segment Analysis:

The market is segmented based on resin type, curing technique, application, end use, and region. Based on resin type, it is classified into epoxy, polyurethane, silicone, polyester, polyamide, polyolefin and acrylics. Based on curing technique, it is divided into UV, thermal and room temperature. Based on application, it is classified into surface mount packages, beam bonded components, memory devices & microprocessors, capacitors, transformers, cable joints, industrial magnets, solenoids, and others. Based on end-use, it is classified into electronics, aerospace, automotive, industrial, and others. By country, it is analyzed across North American countries U.S., Mexico, and Canada.

Major Key Players:

The major key players operating in the North America potting compound industry include Henkel AG & Co.KGaA (OTCMKTS: HENKY), H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE: FUL), ELANTAS GmbH, MG Chemicals, Dymax Corporation, LORD Corporation, Robnor ResinLab Ltd, Huntsman International LLC. (NYSE: HUN), Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS: WKCMF), and Solvay (OTCMKTS:SOLVY). The North American companies are expanding their business in emerging markets to increase their North American footprint. The companies are adopting various strategies like mergers, collaboration, acquisition and agreement for business expansion and technological advancements

