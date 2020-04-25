North America Pediatric Orthopedic Implants Market Size , Share, Competitive Landscape and Key Players Strategies 2019 – 2025

North America Pediatric Orthopedic Implants Market valued approximately USD xxx billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 3.36% over the forecast period 2017-2025. Increase in number of sports injuries among is a major reason leading to this is the high focus on the regular sports training for children in the age group of 5-16 years. In North America, football, basketball, soccer, and baseball contribute to over 70% of the overall sports injuries in children. Among children in North America, sports and recreational injuries account for over 20% of the traumatic brain injuries. driving the need for pediatric orthopedic implants. Children in the age group of 5-16 years have a high focus on regular sports training, driving the instances of brain and bone injuries. Athletes also suffer from ailments such as tennis elbow and other stress-related bone deformities

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product

Trauma and deformity

Spine

Sports medicine

Smart implants

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015

Base year – 2016

Forecast period – 2017 to 2025

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market are Arthrex, Johnson & Johnson, K2M, Ortho Pediatrics, Wishbone Medical . Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Target Audience of the North America Paediatric Orthopaedic Implants in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

